Travis Kelce to Consider Leaving the Kansas City Chiefs Before 2026 Season Starts, Source Reveals

Travis Kelce is apparently weighing his options regarding his future in the NFL.

A source close to the famous tight end revealed to The Athletic that he may actually consider playing for a different team during the upcoming NFL season. He has played for the Kansas City Chiefs for the past 13 seasons. He is currently a free agent.

However, while Kelce is “expected” to return for his 14th season. However, it “isn’t a sure thing” that he will be playing for the Chiefs.

According to The Athletic, the Chiefs’ current financial situation could be a factor in signing Kelce for another season.

“The Chiefs have limited salary,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini and Jesse Newell pointed out. “Cap room this season for free agents like Kelce after signing so many of their players to long-term contracts in recent offseasons.”

The NFL free agency period will open this Wednesday.

Kelce previously fueled retirement rumors by declaring that his New Heights podcast was his only job.

ESPN Chiefs Reporter Believes Kelce Will Stay for the 2026 NFL Season

While Kelce has received offers from multiple NFL teams, ESPN Chiefs reporter Nate Taylor remains optimistic about the tight end’s future with the team.

“He’s coming back, guys,” Taylor declared on 96.5 The Fan last week. “Every indication I’ve gotten is that Travis Kelce is looking forward to coming back. When we’ll know that for sure, that’s really his prerogative.”

Regarding the Chiefs’ financial situation, Taylor stated, “I know some people are like, ‘If he hasn’t really signed before the free agency stars, how does that affect free agency?’ I’m like, ‘Eh, it doesn’t really affect free agency. They can allocate the money however they want.”

Taylor then noted that the Chiefs may offer Kelce a two-year deal where they can “spread some of that money and give a pretty nice chunk of signing bonus” to get the base salary to be “manageable” for 2026.

“If you gotta eat it in 2027 if [Kelce] retires, you got ahead and eat it,” Taylor declared. “He’s given you everything you could have asked for already.”

Taylor then told Chiefs fans to be “realistic” about their opinions following quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ season-ending injury.

“What you get in 2026 you hope is a lot better than what you got in 2025,” he added. “If the quarterback comes through the 2026 season healthy, hopefully you got a crew that’s ready to go in 2027 that’s young, that’s youthful, that reminds you of what you saw in 2022 and 2023, even if Travis Kelce isn’t around for the ’27 season.”