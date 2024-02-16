travis-kelce-has-a-crazy-idea-for-his-super-bowl-beard-trimmings

What most men let run down the bathroom drain, famously bearded Super Bowl star Travis Kelce wants to preserve for adoring fans. In the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, the three-time NFL champion dropped a hilarious bombshell: his ingenious plan to immortalize his beard trimmings after the first post-Super Bowl shave.

Expressing his thoughts to his brother and co-host Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs star openly pondered his intentions for his facial hair. Uncertain, he admitted not knowing what to do with the normally discarded facial hair trimmings.

When the older Kelce proposed the idea of his younger brother shaving and collecting his beard trimmings for a charity auction, Travis Kelce appeared enthusiastic, responding, “That like fun.” However, it seems Travis Kelce might be attached to his Super Bowl beard. “I might wanna keep this thing myself,” he thought aloud.

Travis Kelce Admits He Might Just Keep the Super Bowl Beard Trimmings For Himself

However, Kelce, feeling a touch of sentimentality, confessed that he would genuinely miss his post-season face mane. He had shared with his podcast audience that he had started growing it out before Christmas 2023, for your usual sports superstition reasons.

“I told SVP [ESPN broadcaster Scott Van Pelt] I don’t know what I’m gonna do with this thing. I might just shave it off and put it in a Ziploc bag and keep it with all my other Super Bowl memorabilia,” Travis Kelce explained. He added, “Sometimes you just gotta work for things. You gotta enjoy the ride. Not care about what you look like, not care about how you present yourself, you just show up and you grind.”

Jason Kelce, known for his occasional public revelry leading up to (and after) the Super Bowl, playfully inquired if Travis was referring to him.“No, don’t you try and take my f—g beard shine right now,” Travis shot back.

In an exhilarating matchup on Sunday, the Chiefs emerged victorious with a thrilling 25-22 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers. Perhaps Travis feels he owes the close Super Bowl win to his beard.

During the football season, Travis has sported various facial hair styles, ranging from a clean-shaven look to a dashing mustache and even a stylish goatee. However, it was his glorious beard that adorned Travis Kelce’s face for his Super Bowl win.