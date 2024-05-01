Travis Kelce Gushes About ‘Absolute Blast’ in Vegas With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce had an “absolute blast” with Taylor Swift in Vegas over the weekend.

The couple attended Patrick Mahomes’ charity event in Los Vegas over the weekend. On Wednesday’s episode of his podcast, New Heights, Travis gushed about having an “absolute blast” at the golf game and gala.

“It was just an absolute fun group,” he said — and Taylor was part of it. “Sure enough, we … made a good contribution to some kids.”

According to eyewitnesses, Taylor and Travis displayed tons of PDA during Patrick Mahomes’s 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Gala. In fact, one person even said they were “affectionate all night” with “lots of kissing and just overall happiness between them.”

“The support is there for one another,” they added. “The two seem to be in good spirits and definitely in love.”

Taylor and Travis spent Friday night with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at Easy’s Cocktail Lounge inside the ARIA Resort and Casino. The next day, they hit the green before enjoying a romantic double date with the Mahomes.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Have a Blast in Los Vegas

Not only were Travis and Taylor packing on the PDA at the event, but Travis also auctioned off Eras Tour tickets to raise money. In doing so, he referred to Taylor as his “significant other.”

“I was just talking to my significant other and we might have another auction item that wasn’t on the docket,” he announced. “Has anybody heard of the Eras Tour?”

Travis Kelce going from hawking $20 off Eras Tour tickets to auctioning them off for thousands while mentioning Taylor Swift as his significant other is witchcraft levels of manifestation pic.twitter.com/R71IOwAJPq — T (@teewatterss) April 28, 2024

He then announced four tickets were available as part of the U.S. tour. The tickets will be for shows either in Miami Gardens, Florida; New Orleans, Louisiana; or Indianapolis, Indiana.

The event’s auctioneer, Harry Santa, was happy to have had Taylor at the auction, stating that her tour tickets had pulled their weight in the auction.

“It’s not every night @taylorswift is in your audience,” he wrote on Instagram. “Four tickets to The Eras Tour raised an incredible $80,000… It was a truly special night supporting @15andmahomies.”