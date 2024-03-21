Taylor Swift Concert Caused Seismic ‘Swift Quake’ in LA

Pop music sensation Taylor Swift has one of the strongest fan bases in the music industry. The Swifties are known for showing up in droves to purchase Taylor’s latest album, as well as tickets to her concerts.

Swift has been performing her critically acclaimed Eras tour since 2023. It has become the highest-grossing concert of all time. Even some of the top-billed celebrities have had a tough time scoring tickets to the event.

“I was lucky ’cause we’ve been friends for a really long time. I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18. So she hooked me up, which was very nice. Because I know those tickets are impossible to get,” Actress Emma Stone said.

Well during a show stop in Los Angeles in 2023, Swift packed the house out so much that it caused a seismic earthquake.

“According to a study conducted by researchers at Caltech and UCLA, when the pop superstar, 34, brought her career-spanning concert to SoFi Stadium in August 2023, 70,000 Swifties’ jumping and dancing amounting to creating seismic activity,” PEOPLE wrote.

“The event is the latest “Swift Quake” to result from one of the Grammy winner’s shows. Aas her July tour stop at Seattle’s Lumen Field was similarly reported to have resulted in seismic activity the “equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake” last year.”

Taylor Swift Breaking Box Office Records

The Eras tour is already the highest-grossing tour of all time. And with her scheduled to resume the tour in May she can only build upon that. But concerts are not the only place where Swift is breaking records. She has also released a live stream of the show on Disney+. According to PEOPLE, it is already breaking box office records.

“The concert film of the singer-songwriter’s live show recently made its streaming debut on Disney+. Several months after the documentary, directed by Sam Welch, premiered in cinemas in October of last year, the full-length version hit streaming with the show’s entire set list, which has been previously cut from the theatrical version for length,” PEOPLE added.

“The film broke box office records. Earning the most of any concert film in history in its debut weekend — as well as streaming stats. The version exclusive to Disney+. Which has been dubbed Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), became the most-watched music film on the platform just three days after it arrived.”