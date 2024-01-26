Travis Kelce Donates 25,000 Meals to Underprivileged Kids in Kansas City

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has become a fixture in Kansas City. He has spent all ten years of his career in Kansas City. He has also helped lead the franchise to two Super Bowl titles. And with a spot in the AFC Championship Game this weekend, he is in prime position to win a third.

But Kelce’s impact on Kansas City goes beyond what he has accomplished on the field. He has also poured into the community that he plays in. The star tight end recently announced he is teaming up with Kodiak Cakes to give out 25,000 meals to Kansas City students.

“Joining forces with my friends over at Kodiak to fuel the Operation Breakthrough families is a total privilege,” Kelce said per release.

“Alongside Kodiak, a brand I love, we will be making a meaningful difference in the day-to-day life of hundreds of Kansas City kids, and I couldn’t be more excited to make this happen.”

Kelce’s Teammate Sounds off on Tight End’s New Fame

Much of the hoopla around Kelce has been surrounding his new relationship. He recently began dating pop music star Taylor Swift. Swift is one of the biggest stars in the world. So Kelce’s popularity has ballooned as a result.

But despite his rise in popularity, Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes says he is still the same person.

“Travis has always been Travis,” Mahomes said to NBC Sports “He’s still Travis Kelce.”

“He still will walk through the stadium and treat every single person like they’re his best friend. And he’s going to be like that in the locker room every single day.”

Kayla Nicole Breaks Silence on Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole is finally breaking her silence. She’s kept her comments at bay regarding Kelce’s new relationship with Taylor Swift. But on a recent episode of the “Behind the Likes,” podcast, she broke her silence. Nicole says that she is now past the stage of dating athletes.

“[I’m] out of the athlete stage. I would love to just date someone that — I do think I’m attracted to men in positions of power and I also think that those types of men are attracted to me,” Nicole said.

“So, I would love to date an executive of a record label or a movie producer so that we can go to the sporting events. Let date night be courtside at the Laker game, that’s my kind of guy.”