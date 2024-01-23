Taylor Swift Alleged Stalker Arrested Outside Her Home for Second Time in Three Days

On Saturday, TMZ reported that a man accused of stalking music icon Taylor Swift was arrested near her home. The news outlet is reporting that the same man was arrested again on Monday.

“Law enforcement sources tell TMZ… the man who was cuffed and hauled away Saturday while trying to access Taylor’s NYC townhouse had the gall to swing by her pad yet again on Monday. Something her security team and surrounding neighbors immediately noticed,” TMZ wrote.

“We’re told the head of Taylor’s security immediately called cops when the dude arrived. Our sources say everyone reported the same thing … namely, that he was just lurking.” TMZ also reports that NYPD initially could not find the culprit but eventually captured him around the corner from Swift’s townhome.

“Of course, considering what just happened a couple of days ago with this fella … that’s a huge problem. We’re told NYPD officers eventually arrived at the scene, but couldn’t immediately find the man. However, it didn’t take long to track him down … he was around the corner,” they wrote.

Travis Kelce Reacts to Brothers’ Viral Moment

In much more pleasant news, Taylor attended her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. In the first half, Kelce got loose on a play, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found him in the end zone. It was the first time Kelce had scored in eight games. After the touchdown, CBS cameras caught Travis’ brother Jason in a private suite chugging beers and celebrating his brother’s scoring.

After the game, Travis responded to his brother’s reaction.

“My brother was shirtless? No, that doesn’t surprise me one bit,” Travis said when asked about the viral moment. “I love that guy. And every time we’re not on the field together, we’re always rooting for each other.”

Kelce Gushing Over Taylor’s Dynamic With His Family

Travis and Taylor went public toward the end of last year and the two have seemingly gotten closer. Taylor went from being a one-time attendee to a near-permanent fixture at NFL games. As the two have gotten closer so has Taylor’s relationship with his family which one source says “means everything,” to him.

“Everybody knows how close Travis is with his family. So it means everything to him how seamlessly Taylor blends in with all of them,” one source told US Weekly.

“His family is all about just hanging out, joking, and having a great time. It’s almost like she’s known his family forever, and he loves that about her.”