Travis Kelce Dances, Sings Along to ‘Bad Blood’ at Taylor Swift Eras Tour Show

Now that Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is officially in offseason mode, he has more time to spend with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

After he was done celebrating his Super Bowl win last month, Kelce jetted to be with his lady on her Eras tour. The tour is now in Singapore and this past weekend one fan caught Kelce at a show singing the lyrics to Taylor’s hit song “Bad Blood.”

Page Six also reports that Swift will take another intermission from the tour after this weekend.

Travis Kelce Revisits Australia Trip

Before being with her in Singapore Kelce joined Swift for the Sydney, Australia stop with her tour. On the latest episode of his podcast “New Heights” the star tight end called his visit to Australia a “wild ride.”

“It’s a wild ride. I will tell you this, Australia did not disappoint. It was amazing over there,” Kelce said.

“There were full-on helicopters just flying around,” he said. They helicoptered us. Well, not us — Taylor. This is all because Taylor’s the biggest and the best thing possible.”

He also noted having a good time with the ‘rowdy’ Swifties in Australia.

“The Australians are pretty rowdy, they like to have a good time,” Kelce added.

“I like to have a good time. Taylor is very fond of performing in Australia because of the crowds over there and how into it they get, so shout out to Australia for showing up, showing out.”

Taylor Swift in ‘Great Place’ With Travis Kelce

It has been less than a year since Kelce and Swift went public. But in their short romance things have begun to get serious pretty quickly. Rumors had even swirled about a potential Super Bowl engagement. But although there was no engagement one source says Swift is in a ‘great place’ in their relationship.

“She likes that Travis is so proud of her and that he isn’t afraid to show his love for her publicly,” the source said.

“She is in a great place and having the best time performing, making music, and feeling free to live her life more openly. Travis is enjoying being on tour with Taylor and is happy to support her. Taylor views Travis as a true partner and someone she can have a real future with.”