Travis Kelce Cracks Jokes About Offseason Weight Gain: ‘It’s March!’

All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce is thoroughly enjoying his offseason. He and the Kansas City Chiefs won back to hack Super Bowls in February and now the NFL stud is enjoying some much-needed rest and relaxation.

Kelce started off his offseason by globetrotting with his new love interest Taylor Swift on the international leg of her critically acclaimed Eras tour. The couple reunited in Sydney, Australia, and Singapore, Asia. They also participated in some of the Oscars activities earlier this month.

Kelce Jokes About Off-Season Weight Gain

But amid his action-packed offseason, the star tight end also admits he has also been packing on the pounds.

During a recent episode of Travis and Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast, the brothers got into a dispute about who can drink more. Travis joked that the slimmed-down Jason could no longer use his weight as an excuse.

“I can definitely drink more volume,” Jason said to their guest and new Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

“You’re already down to 260… we’re in the same weight class now,” Travis jokingly responded.

Jason clarified that he weighs more than 260 but is a much huskier 283 pounds to which his brother responded:

“283? Alright. Still, it’s March! We’re in the same weight class right now!”

Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Dad Bod Photo

Travis Kelce may have waited until the offseason to start packing on the pounds. But his fellow Chiefs co-star Patrick Mahomes got a head start.

After the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 AFC Championship game to advance to the Super Bowl a celebration ensued in the team locker room.

During that locker room celebration, the Chiefs’ quarterback was

shirtless. And although Mahomes is arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time, in the photo, he looks more like an off-road trucker than a two-time NFL MVP.

Fans on social media laid into the Chiefs quarterback. And Mahomes eventually caught wind that he had become the butt of social media’s latest joke.

“Why they have to do me like that?! #DadBodSzn,” the Chiefs quarterback wrote on X formerly known as Twitter.

He later doubled down saying, “Like, I got kids.”