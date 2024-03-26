Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Enjoy Private Fitness Date, Employees Booted From Gym

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is enjoying the offseason after winning his third Super Bowl last month. And his pop star girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is currently enjoying a much-deserved break from her highly acclaimed Eras tour.

With the love birds now having a clear schedule the two decided to enjoy some time together – at the gym. The couple apparently shut the gym down for two hours so they could enjoy a private workout.

“Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce left L.A. fitness enthusiasts on the curb waiting while they overtook a West Hollywood gym for a lengthy, private workout date,” TMZ wrote.

“The couple closed down Dogpound gym Monday for 2 whole hours, leaving gym members to wait outside looking extremely confused. [New images show] several gym members offering up an abundance of side-eye while waiting on the sidewalk with water in hand.”

Gym Rep Denies Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Rumor

While the couple got their workout on inside, onlookers caught what appeared to be gym members outside. They were waiting for the couple to finish their workout. But one rep for Dogpound Gym vehemently denies that claim.

“Dogpound is a by-appointment establishment. We value members’ experience and have never had anyone wait outside for 2 hours,” the rep said.

“The narrative running in the media does not accurately reflect circumstances. We respect the privacy of our clients.”

Gym Employees Waited Outside While Couple Exercised

The rep refused to disclose to the outlet who the people waiting on the sidewalk were. But it turns out that they were telling the truth. People were waiting outside of the gym while Travis and Taylor worked out. However, those people were not gym members who were waiting. But they were employees according to TMZ.

“Sources familiar with this gym tell us that several of the folks pictured in workout attire are actually Dogpound employees — whom, we’re told, do have to get out when Taylor swings by to get some exercise,” TMZ wrote.

“Our sources say this is standard operating procedure, and Taylor’s workouts only last an hour. Point being … the gym is cleared entirely when she rolls up, for privacy it seems.”