Travis Kelce ‘Blushing’ in ‘Most Famous Person in Your Phone’ Video Sparks Social Media Frenzy

Although he is dating Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce admits that the pop icon isn’t the first person he thinks of when asked who is the most famous person in his phone contacts.

During his recent appearance on the Kansas City Chiefs’ TikTok, Kelce was asked the question by a fan. Although he said he wasn’t going to give the “easy answer,” Kelce declared, “You guys know the easy answer.”

However, while he was told by the interviewer that he didn’t need to give the easy answer, Travis Kelce replied, “J.T. Justin Timberlake.”

When asked if he would call Timberlake on the spot, Kelce declared, “No, not a chance. And I know you, and I appreciate you, Justin. But he’s a busy man, he’s a busy man.”

The comment quickly received attention from TikTokers. “Pretty sure the most famous person in Trav’s phone is Kylie Kelce,” one TikToker declared, referring to Kelce’s sister-in-law. Another TikToker pointed out that Kelce had been blushing during the conversation. “‘You guys know the easy answer’ AHHHH HE BLUSHINGGGG.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating since mid-2023. Swift started attending Kelce’s NFL games in late September. Although it was originally assumed that the couple had just started dating in the fall, Swift said that they had been dating a little bit longer than that.

She mentioned when Kelce “adorably” put her on blast on his New Heights podcast. “We started hanging out right after that,” she recalled during her Time’s 2023 Person of the Year interview. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to the first game, we were a couple.”

Travis Kelce Was Ruled Inactive During His Final Game of the Regular 2023 NFL Season

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce was reportedly ruled inactive for his final game of the 2023 regular season. His team, the Kansas City Chiefs, went up against the Los Angeles Chargers and won 13-12 on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Along with Kelce, Entertainment Tonight reported that Chiefs starters Patrick Mahomes, Rashee Rice, Kadarius Toney, L’Jarius Sneed, Mike Danna, and Donovan Smith were also ruled inactive. The reason for this is to keep the players healthy. It is also to prevent the risk of injury before the team heads to the playoffs.

Although he was ruled inactive, Travis Kelce still had to appear at the game and miss the chance of escorting/being with his girlfriend Taylor Swift for the 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Swift’s The Eras Tour Film received a nomination in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category.