Travis Kelce Isn’t Escorting Taylor Swift to the Golden Globes, Here’s Why

Although they will be in the same city at the same time, Travis Kelce will not be escorting Taylor Swift to the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Multiple sources have revealed to Page Six that during the award show Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing against the L.A. Chargers right before the Golden Globes start. While he will be too far from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Kelce will be busy warming up the game and won’t be able to make it to the iconic event’s red carpet.

Insiders also say that Travis Kelce will not be attending any after-award parties with Taylor Swift. He is scheduled to return to Kansas City with the Chiefs after the game.

Taylor Swift has been nominated in the new category, “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement,” for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. She has been nominated for a Golden Globes’ Best Original Song four times. However, she’s never won a Globe.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour follows Swift as she performs her wildly popular Eras Tour. The film has achieved four award nominations. They are Best Music Documentary (Critics’ Choice), Best Documentary Film (Greater Western New York Film), Best Documentary Feature (Astra Film), and the Golden Globe.

The film has notably generated more than $250 million in gross sales, with a $15 million budget. It only needs $11 million to surpass Michael Jackson’s This Is It film.

Taylor Swift Dubs the Eras Tour as the Most Electric Experience of Her Life

During the Eras film premiere in October, Taylor Swift stated that the Eras Tour was the most electric experience of her life.

“I’ve always had fun doing this. I can’t believe I get to do music as a career. That’s crazy,” she said at the film’s premiere, per Billboard. “I’ve always had so much fun doing it.”

Taylor Swift also stated that The Eras Tour is the most fun she’s ever had. “It is far and away just the most electric experience of my life,” she said.

Billboard also reports that The Eras Tour projection was expected at $591 million. Swift had nothing but praise for the tour. “We did this show rain or shine, in sickness and in health, no matter what was going on in our lives,” she declared. “And we did it with a grin on our face because of what greeted us on the other side.”