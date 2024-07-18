Travis Kelce Attends Final Taylor Swift Concert Before Chiefs’ Training Camp Begins

Travis Kelce continues to support his popstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, ahead of Kansas City’s training camp.

The tight end was in attendance at the Veltins-Arena for Taylor Swift’s first Eras Tour show in Germany. Video taken by fans shows Kelce taking in the show from a VIP section of the venue – which featured a balcony and closed-off room.

Travis Kelce Attends Final Eras Tour Show Before Training Camp

This appearance will make 13 for the three-time Super Bowl winner since May, as Swift continues with the European stint of her tour. Just two weeks ago he was joined by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, to support the “Cruel Summer” singer at her tour stop in Amsterdam.

Kelce also notably attended several of Swift’s shows in Dublin, London, and Paris. But with Kansas City’s training camp starting July 21, the tight end will likely be back in the States before Swift closes out her current stop.

Kelce was noticeably tame for the popstar’s first show in Gelsenkirchen on Wednesday. Footage circling social media shows him leaning on a door frame in his suite with his hands in his pockets. He seemingly was trying to keep a low profile, only waving to fans who were sitting below him and instantly spotted him.

The latent approach is a new one for the football player. At the final show in Amsterdam on July 6, he was seen wiping away a tear from his eye as he cheered on Swift. Back in June he even made a guest appearance in her show during her stop in London. Dressed in a top hat, he carried her across the stage before applying cosmetics on her face as part of the act.

Steve Harvey Sends Message to Chiefs Star

Kelce is expanding the realm of his stardom. The three-time Super Bowl Champion is in talks to become the next host of Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader on Amazon Prime.

With Kelce preparing to embark on a new career Steve Harvey, the host of Family Feud had some keen advice for the star tight end. “Well, all I can tell Travis Kelce is be careful, because you might not be smarter than a fifth grader,” Harvey told US Weekly.

“The reason I’ve survived so long on Family Feud is I know I’m not smarter than the contestants. I just wait on you to make your own blunder, and then I capitalize on that.”