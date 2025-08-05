Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Went House Hunting Near Cleveland, Sources Claim

Seemingly ready to take their relationship to the next level, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were reportedly house hunting near the NFL star’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

A little over a month after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted at JoJo’s Bar in Chagrin Falls, sources told Cleveland Scene that the couple had been house-hunting in the area. They notably stopped at two real estate properties during their visit to Northeast Ohio.

John Ponyicky, a manager at JoJo’s, previously spoke to PEOPLE about the couple’s visit to the restaurant. “Taylor and Travis came in and had a wonderful time. They had a great lunch, enjoyed our food, and were really impressed with the team.”

Noting that Kelce is a Cleveland native, Ponyicky said the NFL star wanted to visit somewhere he was familiar with. “He and Taylor were both really pleasant,” the manager noted. “They sat at the bar for a bit, but also had a private lunch in a private room.”

The couple went public with their high-profile romance in late 2023. Swift attracted more attention by attending the majority of Kelce’s games during the 2023 and 2024 NFL seasons. She also attended his back-to-back Super Bowl games.

Travis Kelce Previously Became Emotional While Speaking About A 2024 Cleveland Visit

Travis Kelce grew up in Cleveland Heights and has publicly spoken fondly about the city.

In late 2024, the NFL star opened up about a visit to Cleveland. His team, the Kansas City Chiefs, was playing the Cleveland Browns. “It was so fun,” he told his brother Jason on their New Heights podcast. “When we flew in, I felt like a tour guide, just telling everybody [about] every single city that we were going past, every monument, every building. ‘Oh, that’s where my mom worked right here, the big one, the KeyBank.”

Becoming noticeably emotional during the discussion, Travis said, “Just flying into the city, seeing the skyline. I have such a love and appreciation for how we grew up and the fun that we had and all the people that we knew that helped mold me and have the values that I have today.”

Travis also said it felt awesome being back in his hometown, noting that he wasn’t sure if the 2024 game would be the last time he played in Cleveland.

“I’ve only played there twice in 12 years,” he pointed out. “So yeah, unless we get thrown out there in the next couple [years], I don’t really see it ever happening again.”