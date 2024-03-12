Travis, Jason Kelce Thank Taylor Swift Fans After Winning Major Award for ‘New Heights’ Podcast

Less than a year and a half after Jason and Travis Kelce started their New Heights podcast, the brothers have scored a major award with the help of Taylor Swift fans.

During the 2024 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards on Monday, March 11, the Kelce brothers’ New Heights was dubbed Podcast of the Year. “Podcast of the year… it’s big s—,” Travis declared in a video of him and his brother accepting the award. They both had to miss the event.

Along with Travis, Jason Kelce shared his appreciation. “Listen, this is an incredible honor, especially for two jabronis like us,” he said.

“To receive an award like this is beyond humbling and we would be remiss if we didn’t immediately thank all of the 92%ers out there — aka Swifties — who voted for us to win this award.”

Travis chuckled and then said, “Thank you guys for everything. We truly do have the best fanbase in the entire world.”

Travis and Jason Kelce started their podcast in September 2022. The brothers used the term “92%ers” on the podcast as a gameplay term, before making it a reference to their fans.

The big podcast milestone comes just after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted at Gucci’s official Oscar afterparty. The duo arrived in Los Angeles following Swift’s final Eras Tour show in Singapore. The party took place at Guy Oseary’s home.

“They were on the patio and in great moods,” one source told PEOPLE. “She had a very happy, giant smile. He was protective of her and she was delightful and glowing – they seemed very happy together and loving the night.”

Travis and Jason Kelce Love Doing the Podcast Every Week

Meanwhile, Travis and Jason Kelce revealed how happy they are to do the podcast weekly.

“We absolutely love making this podcast each and every week,” Jason stated. “And it is beyond rewarding when we get to find out that it resonates with so many people out there and that they get joy out of it because we sure put a lot of that into it.”

Travis chimed in and stated, “And you guys make this show what it is. We truly appreciate you guys, and thank you again to iHeart Podcast Awards, to the 92%ers, thank you guys as well, and to our production team and crew.”

Travis then added, “We can’t not thank Wave (Podcasting). We love you guys.”