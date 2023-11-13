Travis Barker Gets Roasted For Drumming During His Wife, Kourtney Kardashian’s Labor

Travis Barker isn’t taking time off from sharpening up his drumming skills—even during Kourtney Kardashian’s labor.

According to Page Six, Travis Barker doesn’t regret drumming during his wife, Kourtney Kardashian’s, labor.

In a video posted to TikTok, Barker featured himself drumming in a hospital room—presumably directly next to Kourtney’s bed.

In the comment section of the clip, TikTok users discussed how Barker’s actions gave them a serious case of the “ick.”

“Ultrasound tech sitting there like 🫥” one user joked.

Another commented, “This would overstimulate me 😂😂”

“Imagine being in the next room to this,” a third said.

“This is too much,” a fourth added.

Barstool Sports even called the Blink 182 drummer out on the questionable move via Twitter, to which he simply replied with three crying-laughing emojis.

Travis Barker Is Getting Roasted To Death On TikTok For Drumming To His Unborn Child's Heartbeat During An Ultrasound https://t.co/WVZRnVDmUW pic.twitter.com/Mb9ZMzL5SX — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 11, 2023

Despite TikTok users dissing Barker’s mid-birth drumming practice, Twitter users were singing a different tune—one even calling the move “quirky AF.”

“Dude this is awesome. You speak live and love through drums. It’s quirky AF and it’s all you and it’s such a tribute to your kid. No hate all love,” one Twitter user said.

A second user added, “he getting too much hate for that one. Music is his way of expressing his feelings.”

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s First Child

On Saturday, November 4, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first child together, as reported by People.

Kardashian and Barker married in May 2022, revealing they were expecting their first child the following month.

The Blink 182 drummer and Keeping Up With The Kardashians personality have a total of six children—Kardashian shares Reign Aston, 8, Mason Dash, 13, and her daughter Penelope Scotland, 11 with her ex, Scott Disick. Barker is the father of Landon, 20, Alabama, 17, and his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 24 who he shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.