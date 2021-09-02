Transgender YouTuber Nikita Dragun Stuns In Revealing Bikini

Transgender YouTuber and makeup guru, Nikita Dragun, is dropping jaws in new bikini snaps and getting her Instagram followers hot under the collar. The 25-year-old Belgian-born star, real name Nikita Nguyen, is fresh from revealing and beachy photos showing off her famous figure, with the post also confirming her to be “happier than ever.”

Nikita Dragun Impresses With Beachy Bikini Snaps

Scroll for the photos. Nikita came out as transgender back in her teens – it was in preschool, though, that the cosmetics founder knew she “wanted to put on a dress and look cute.” Opting out of a dress and for something far more revealing, the star posed all back to the camera while straddling a cushioned lounger and on shores at sunset.

Wearing a tiny and printed string bikini and delivering a sultry turn-a-round gaze, Dragun flaunted her assets from the shore, but it was a different story in a swipe right, one bringing her in selfie mode, indoors and on tiled floors, and highlighting her figure in the same patterned two-piece.

Also sporting long blonde braids and her standard full face of makeup, Nikita then posed outdoors on a greenery-framed path with both hands close to her chest. Subsequent snaps led to a video of the Dragun Beauty CEO walking along the beach during a solo stroll.

Taking to her caption, Nikita wrote that she’s “happier than ever,” also snagging herself over 650,000 likes in just 18 hours. “Wow,” one fan replied. A long string of fire emoji also came in from rapper Chanel West Coast, with socialite Paris Hilton doing similar. Nikita had, three weeks ago, attended a party hosted by the blonde, one also attended by former Disney star Demi Lovato.

Nikita has been open about her transition. Aged 24, and four years after undergoing multiple surgeries, the star told her social media followers:

“My body has changed so much over 4 years but it finally feels like home! I’m beautiful. I’m a person. I’m trans. and I’m damn proud of it. Never been this happy to live my life to the fullest VISIBLE and PROUD.”

Addiction To Plastic Surgery

Dragun has, in the past, admitted to being “addicted” to plastic surgery, then stating she’d gotten over the urges.

“I feel this immense pressure to need to pass, to need to be a woman, to need to feel this level of confidence, so I was really in this dark place where I had to look in the mirror and stop myself from wanting to change everything because it got to the point where I didn’t even know why I was doing the surgeries anymore,” she said. It’s awesome that she’s feeling more comfortable in her body.