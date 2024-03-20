transgender-woman-filmed-fighting-at-kanye-west-show-breaks-silence-about-brawl

Not long after the shocking footage of the Kanye West performance brawl was posted online, the transgender woman at the center of the incident spoke out.

As previously reported, the brawl happened during West’s set at Rolling Loud last week. The transgender woman was seen getting into a fight with a man.

As the situation escalated, a violent mosh pit formed. Thankfully, the fight ended pretty quickly, but the transgender woman’s face was bloody from the injuries she sustained.

The transgender woman was later identified as 22-year-old Blu Linares. She told TMZ that the violence was directly connected to her gender identity. She also stated that she felt the men she fought singled her out for unintentionally bumping into them.

Linares further explained the “mosh pit-like” environment, which caused her to get pushed around. This is why it was hard for her to not run into the men. However, once she made contact with the men, she stated she heard them yell transphobic comments at her.

She then showed the media outlet the injuries she sustained during the Kanye West performance brawl. This included one deep wound between her eyebrows.

Despite the injuries, she told TMZ that she was ok. She said she would be meeting some attorneys to discuss options. But she pointed out that she may not take legal action against the men.

Linares was adamant that she did not start the fight. She added she was being bullied and was just standing up for herself. Authorities were not involved in the situation.

Kanye West Recently Stated That He Has ‘Issues With Jesus’

Meanwhile, Kanye West is reflecting on his own religious beliefs. He recently stated that he has “issues with Jesus” and is taking things into his own hands.

“There’s a lot of stuff I went through, and I prayed,” he explained. “And I ain’t see Jesus show up.”

“I had to put my experience in this world, my experience with my children,” Kanye West continued. “My experience with other people, my experience with my account, my experience with my brand, and my experience with the level of music that I was dealing with, in my own hands.”

Later in the interview, West declared that he, in fact, was God. “And anyone who wants to disagree, I’m the God of me. You can’t tell me who I am. I can’t tell y’all. I could tell y’all. It’s your job to listen. I’m the God of me. I don’t know if I’m in heaven already.”