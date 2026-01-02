Tramell Tillman Says ‘Severance’ Fans Tend To Stay Away From Him, “I Don’t Know Why!”

Tramell Tillman, who plays Severance antagonist Seth Milchick, has joked that fans tend to stay away from him in public.

When PEOPLE caught up with the incredible actor at the Golden Globes First-Time Nominee Celebration in Beverly Hills on December 17, they asked him how fans approach him.

“Funny enough, people tend to stay away from me. I don’t know why!” he joked. Actors who play antagonistic roles as well as he does tend to receive real-life aversion. I hope he takes it as a compliment.

He continued to say that fans do actually approach him, and he loves it when they ask about the show. “But no, the biggest question usually is about the next season and if it’s going to happen. And that’s just really empowering to know that so many really love it. They’re excited about it.”

He then spoke about his character, saying, “I think this man has gone through so much in season 2.”

“I think he needs some goat time. He needs some time with the familias to be with them and have a little goat therapy.” I think we could all do with some goat therapy these days.

Severance was renewed for a third season in March 2025, with an expected release date this year or next. So we won’t have to wait overly long to see more of Tillman’s amazing acting.

Britt Lower Also Shared Her Excitement For Season 3

Britt Lower, 40, who plays Helly R. (A.K.A. Helene Eagan), also spoke to the outlet about her hopes for season 3.

“I’m in the great sense of anticipation, just like everyone else,” she said. “But I’m always curious to see where they’re going and what they’re up to. And because Helly and Helena are such complex parts of the same woman, I’m always curious to know what they have to learn from one another and how they evolve.”

So it looks like the actors are just as keen to find out what happens next as we are.