Train Conductor Jumps Onto Tracks To Save Teen Who Fainted

A train conductor hopped onto the tracks to help save a teen boy who had fainted. The MTA conductor saved the 14-year-old’s life at a subway station in New York City, according to PEOPLE.

Videos by Suggest

Conductor Saves Teen Who Fainted On Train Tracks

37-year-old Ray McKie initially heard screams from the platform at Queensboro Plaza subway station on Wednesday, August 20. “I saw that there was a train coming in, and I looked at the tracks, and I saw that there was a person pretty much lying on the tracks,” he said.

Despite the heavy rainfall, McKie immediately jumped down to help. He would later find out that the teen boy had fainted and hit his head on the northbound tracks.

McKie then ran up to the incoming train, signaling it to stop. Luckily, the train’s conductor saw him and tried to stop. It wasn’t immediate, as the train kept “rolling a little bit.”

That’s when another bystander jumped down to help the fainted boy. “To make sure the train stopped, I jumped down to the platform and picked up the unconscious kid, who was starting to come to,” McKie explained. “To make sure the train stopped, I jumped down to the platform and picked up the unconscious kid, who was starting to come to.”

McKie managed to get the 14-year-old to talk, although he was still woozy from the concussion. He asked the boy if there was a parent or guardian he should call, but he seemed to be more worried that he had dirtied his kicks.

“Don’t worry about your sneakers. You’re fine. You can clean them off,” McKie recalled telling the teen.

Daughter Praises Father For Saving The Day

Although the conductor was the main reason for saving the teen’s life, he praised everyone else for helping. “Everyone kind of just came together,” said McKie. More witnesses came forward to help after they brought the teen off the tracks.

It took 18 minutes for first responders to arrive. Since then, the 14-year-old has fully recovered from an incident that could’ve ended much worse.

“It all happened very fast, and I just went on instinct,” McKie explained. He believed his quick thinking was from his training and life experience. “I’m from New York. There’s a lot of stuff that goes on here that we’re already prepared for.”

After McKie told his fiancée and six-year-old daughter about what happened, his daughter gave him a huge compliment. He remembered his little girl telling him, “Daddy, you’re the best New York boy in the world.”

“That meant a lot to me,” McKie said. He also mentioned how his fiancée always brings up his good deed. “She hasn’t stopped raving about it.”