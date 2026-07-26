President Trump Teases About Running For a ‘4th Term’ During White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Despite the U.S. Constitution forbidding him from running for president again, Donald Trump teased a “4th term” during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

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During his remarks, the president said the news industry will “be broke” once he is out of the Oval Office.

“You people have no idea how lucky you are. When I’m gone, you’re all going to be broke. Your business model is going to be finished,” he stated. “There’s not going to be anybody to report on. Nobody gives a damn about anybody else. That’s why tonight, to show just how much I care about the press, and I want to save your ratings.”

He slipped on a “Trump 2028” hat before declaring, “I’m pleased to announce my intention to, and this is somewhat of a scoop, my intention to run for a fourth term as president of the United States. I will be doing that.”

President Trump has only served two terms, which is how many the 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution allows. The world leader has continuously contested that he lost the 2020 election to former President Biden.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner Rescheduled Following Shooting Incident

Trump’s comments occurred just three months after the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was postponed after a shooting on the event’s original date.

According to NPR, the original dinner was canceled after a gunman fired shots in the lobby of the Washington Hilton. Following the ordeal, Trump pushed for his White House ballroom, which would be constructed where the East Wing used to be.

The rescheduled event was held at the Waldorf Astoria with approximately 700 attendees. Tighter security was observed.

During his speech, Trump pointed out he hadn’t attended White House Correspondents’ Dinners in years because the press had treated him “unfairly.”

However, he recalled the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, during which then-President Obama called him out for his birther movement remarks.

“There’s one time in particular when Barack Hussein Obama hosted it. Do you know who that is? And he hit me hard,” Trump said. “nd I have watched this clip 1000s of times. They keep playing it because they think that was the evening I decided to run for president. It was not. In fact, I loved the evening.”

At the 2011 dinner, Obama stated, “Donald Trump is here tonight! Now, I know that he’s taken some flak lately, but no one is happier, no one is prouder to put this birth certificate matter to rest than the Donald.”