riley-green-left-in-disbelief-over-fights-breaking-out-during-his-concerts

As his rise to fame continues, country music hitmaker Riley Green reflects on the fights that break out during his concerts.

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During his recent appearance on This Past Weekend with Theo Von, Green said he has noticed a lot of fights while he’s on stage.

“It’s always girls. Girl fights are always way more serious than guy fights,” he observed. “And I’m always surprised too at the song they get in a fight during. There’s been a couple videos I’ve seen of people getting in a fight during ‘I Wish Grandpas Never Died.’ Or I’ve got a song called ‘Jesus Saves.’”

He also stated, “I’m like… how do you emotionally go to [trading] blows?”

Green Has Stopped Multiple Shows to Call Out People Fighting in the Audience

Green was previously seen stopping a fight between two men during a 2025 performance in Toronto, Canada.

“Hey fellas. Hey, hey,” the country superstar was heard saying in a fan-posted TikTok video. “Is it that important?”

He then told the two men, “If y’all wanna fight … go out here and do it,” and pointed to the exit.

“They’re gonna beat the s–t out of each other out back, but I got a couple more songs first,” Green then told the crowd.

A few months later, Green had to break up a fight during one Florida show.

As he was performing Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue,” two women started fighting in the pit area.

“Hey, listen, if ya’ll want to fight, let’s wait till we get done singing about America,” he told the women. “We’ll all go out back and beat the s— out of each other. But just for a minute, we can unite.”

However, the women didn’t seem to care about what he said, and continued fighting. He decided to step away from his microphone to talk to the women directly.

“Well, we haven’t got it figured out yet, hang on,” he explained to the rest of the crowd. “We were close. I thought we were united for a second.”

Green told the women, “Hey, listen, y’all got too many extensions to be fighting like that. Y’all gonna pull everything out.”

He then shared with the crowd, “I think I’m going to stay right here like a parent-teacher conference, keep an eye on y’all.”

The show was able to resume eventually.