train-collides-with-fire-truck-leaving-at-least-15-people-injured

On Saturday, a high-speed Brightline train collided with a Delray Beach Fire Rescue ladder truck, resulting in at least 15 injured people.

The incident took place in Florida near E. Atlantic Avenue and Railroad Avenue in Delray Beach, which is about 30 miles north of Fort Lauderdale. The collision happened around 10:45 a.m.

According to the New York Post, 15 people were injured, including three firefighters. The outlet also reported that the injured firefighters were “taken to the hospital in stable condition.” Meanwhile, the 12 passengers sustained “minor injuries.”

Following the crash, Brightline shared a post on X along with a video of the fire truck driving around the lowered crossing gates.

“Railroad safety is a community wide effort,” Brightline wrote. “For everyone’s safety, never drive around crossing gates when they are down.”

From the Brightline Safety and Security Team: Railroad safety is a community wide effort. For everyone’s safety, never drive around crossing gates when they are down. pic.twitter.com/6TSeHHOuyq — Brightline (@GoBrightline) December 29, 2024

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

A witness nearby told The Palm Beach Post that he heard a loud bang when the collision occurred. Afterwards, the man ran outside only “to encounter a chaotic scene just a few steps past the rear parking lot.”

The fire truck was split in two, while one of the firefighters was injured on the ground. While the ladder truck was completely destroyed, the Post reported that the department still has at least two or three trucks available.