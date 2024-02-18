Trailer Park Mom Feeds Family of 4 for Less Than $250 Per Week: Here’s How

TikTok user Scattered Mother, a self-proclaimed “trailer park mom,” has hit it big online sharing relatable looks into the life of her “low-income family.”

Known only as Aeilla, or Mama A, the mommy vlogger has amassed an impressive 112K followers and over 2 million likes on the video-sharing platform in just two months. How did she do it? By showing how she shops and prepares budget meals for herself, her construction worker partner, and their two sons, aged 5 and 18 months.

According to Aeilla, the family lives solely on her husband’s salary of $30,000 per year. After paying their $750 rent, they’re left with very little for their remaining living expenses.

The family’s money struggles, she says, are why she turned to TikTok. Using no high-end equipment or filters, “Mama A” gives an honest look into how she feeds her family.

The TikToker doesn’t even bother looking “camera ready,” preferring to show how she actually looks on an average day. “I have two kids,” the 28-year-old mother told NY Post. “I don’t have a lot of time to pamper myself and look like a supermodel.”

Because of her unfiltered approach to vlogging, Aeilla’s follower count rose rapidly, with many users complimenting her approach and giving thanks for her money-saving tips. “My meals appeal to people who want things that are very, very easy and don’t have a lot of ingredients,” Mama A explained.

How the ‘Trailer Park Mom’ Keeps Her Grocery Bill Low

The key to a low grocery bill, Aeilla explains, begins with a strict approach to shopping. She never goes over her allotted $250/week and avoids impulse purchases by sticking closely to her grocery list.

The mom of 2 also recommends couponing. Simply by using the vouchers she receives in the mail, she explains, allows her to rack up the discounts.

Should the need arise to drop something from the list, Aeilla always puts sugary snacks back on the shelves rather than more nutritious options. Fresh produce, she says, always takes priority over ice cream sandwiches and other treats.

Her final tip is to use a dash of creativity with meals. Freezing meat gives it a much longer shelf life. Then, at the end of the week, she throws together whatever ingredients are left over rather than letting anything go to waste.

Aeilla’s “lazy” meals include things like beef enchiladas, taco cups, chicken tortellini, and beef and broccoli.

The stay at home mom revealed she’s already made several thousand dollars since starting her TikTok account in December 2023. Mama A’s fans also regularly send her helpful gifts including diapers, kids’ snacks, and other home supplies.

Despite her steady rise in income, Aeilla says she has no plans of changing her down-to-earth, money-saving ways. “I’m being myself,” she said simply. “I guess it’s relatable.”