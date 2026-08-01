Wife of Atlanta Falcons Coach Dies at 48: RIP to Cristina Ulbrich

Cristina Ulbrich, wife of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, has passed away.

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The team announced the mother of three died after a “courageous battle with cancer.”

“Cristina was a devoted wife, mother and friend whose strength, grace and resilience touched all who knew her,” the Falcons shared in a statement on July 31. “She was a constant source of love and support to Jeff, their family and the broader Falcons community.”

According to public records obtained by The Athletic, Cristina passed away on July 30.

“Cristina will always be an important part of our Falcons family. My heart is with Jeff, Samantha, Jax, Jace, and the entire Ulbrich family during this unimaginable time,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank wrote in tribute.

Cristina and Jeff Ulbrich in 2024. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“It was always evident how deeply Cristina loved her family and how fiercely she supported them,” Blank added. “She faced every challenge with extraordinary courage, strength, and grace, inspiring so many through the way she lived and the way she fought. My family and I, along with the entire Falcons family, send our love and prayers for strength to everyone mourning her loss.”

“The greatest legacy Cristina leaves behind is the family she loved so completely, and her strength and spirit will continue to shine through them,” he concluded.

Jeff had been absent from the team this week as training camp began in Flowery Branch, Ga. He joined the Falcons ahead of the 2025 season after spending four years with the New York Jets. According to The Athletic, Jeff and Cristina first met in 1997 during a recruiting trip to the University of Hawaii.

Together, Jeff and Cristina had three children: daughter Samantha and sons Jax and Jace.

Cristina Ulbrich was 48.