fedex-plane-catches-fire-mid-air

A FedEx cargo plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Airport in New Jersey on Saturday morning after an engine caught fire.

According to Fox News, the engine fire was reportedly caused by a bird strike.

A dramatic video captures the moment the plane veers to the right, releasing a thick plume of smoke as flames erupt from its right engine. In a separate video, the FedEx cargo plane is captured making a safe landing. Meanwhile, its engine is still engulfed in flames.

BNO News: "A FedEx cargo plane struck a bird as it took off from Newark Airport near New York on Saturday, causing a fire in its right engine which forced it to make an emergency landing, according to local and federal officials."



— AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) March 1, 2025

Reportedly, the cargo plane is a Boeing 767-300 twin-engine jet.

No injuries were reported, and the plane landed safely at 8:07 a.m., according to the official. The exact number of passengers on board remains unknown. As a precaution, air traffic at the airport was temporarily suspended but has since resumed normal operations.

The FedEx Plane was Headed to Indianapolis

FedEx confirmed to Fox News that the flight was en route to Indianapolis when the strike took place.

“FedEx Flight 3609 from Newark to Indianapolis experienced a bird strike during takeoff,” the statement says, per the outlet. “Our crew declared an emergency and returned safely to Newark. We are thankful for the quick actions of our crew and first responders.”

Of course, bird and wildlife strikes are a major risk to aircraft. They cause over $900 million in damage each year to U.S. civil and military fleets. These incidents also pose a serious safety threat, with over 250 deaths worldwide since 1988 directly linked to wildlife collisions.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) created the Wildlife Strike Report Database to monitor and analyze wildlife strike incidents across the United States, including bird strikes. From 1990 to 2013, there were 142,675 reported wildlife strikes, with birds making up 97% of these incidents.

The Bird Strike Committee USA, an organization focused on reducing wildlife hazards to aircraft, reports that three types of birds account for 75% of all bird strikes: waterfowl (31%), gulls (26%), and raptors (18%).