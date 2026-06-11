Influencer Couple Announce Heartbreaking Death of Baby

An influencer couple shared some tragic news with fans. They confirmed that they lost their baby in the last month of pregnancy.

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Taking to social media via the Daily Mail, Laura Mellado and Victor Hallman revealed that their baby was born stillborn. This comes a little over a year after they suffered a miscarriage.

The couple also shares three kids together. In the social media post, they wrote, “Our babygirl was born into the arms of our Father [puppy dog eyes, prayer hands, and white heart emojis] although we will never understand his plans we are thankful that he gives us strength and peace during these hard times.”

Influencer Couple Mourns Loss of Baby

They continued, “Our babygirl made such an impact in such a small short amount of time & I’m so happy that we got to celebrate every moment with her.”

The influencer couple thanked hospital staff for being with them during their time of grief and mourning.

They continued, “Thank you to our friends and family that have helped us during these times, the wonderful medical staff that let us hold her, dance with her & have her as long as we wanted thank you those moments will be treasured forever [beating heart and white heart emojis] to you guys thank you from the bottom of our heart for helping us celebrate every single moment with her we are forever grateful for your support [beating heart emoji].”

The influencer couple shared their wishes and thoughts on their late daughter.

They wrote, “To our babygirl Mommy , Daddy & your brothers love you so so much & we can’t wait to see you again babygirl [white heart emoji] I just know you made heaven that much sweeter then it already is.”

They continued, “These last couple days have shaped us in ways that we would never imagine , we see her everywhere & we’re so thankful for the signs she continues to send us [butterfly emoji]. Grief has a way of softening you , it teaches you to slow down to be where your feet are , to savor the little moments you once rushed past , to open your heart wider cause now you understand how sacred and fragile life really is.”