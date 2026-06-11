Tim Allen Reveals What Stopped ‘Home Improvement’ Revival

Home Improvement fans shouldn’t get their hopes up for a revival. Tim Allen has a brutally honest reason for why.

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Speaking with Us Weekly, Allen says that it would be too hard to get his former TV family back together again even though he would like to. Taran Noah Smith hasn’t acted in years. Jonathan Taylor Thomas has also abandoned the craft, and Tachery Ty Bryan is in jail after having run-ins with the law.

“They keep talking about how it could move forward, but they get stuck [because] there are some personality problems right now with the boys,” Allen told the outlet. “They’ve got their own issues. I always thought it would be cool if it was a story about them. That’s a little challenging right now, to put it mildly.”

Tim Allen and Sitcoms

This comes after Allen previously expressed interest in reviving the sitcom. He had a great idea for a revival.

“It’s funny, one of the conversations we’ve had recently is how weird it would be if Home Improvement would be about the kids’ kids,” Allen said. “Like if all of them had children, and I’m a grandparent. Home Re-Improvement or something like that. It’s come up.”

However, co-star Patricia Richardson has long cast water on bringing back the popular sitcom, calling it not realistic.

“It was so weird, I would hear he was coming out publicly and saying this stuff about everyone was on board to do a Home Improvement reunion, but he never asked me and he never asked Jonathan [Taylor Thomas],” Richardson said at the time.

“I called Jonathan one day and said, ‘Has he asked you about this? He went, ‘No.’ So why is he saying everyone is on board when he hasn’t talked to you or me?”

Richardson agreed that it would be too hard to get the boys back on screen again.

“I mean, Zach is now a felon,” she said. “Taran [Noah Smith] hasn’t acted since he left the show; he’s not an actor anymore. And Jonathan’s not really interested in acting. He wants to direct and write. And we don’t have Wilson.”