Tracy Morgan Becomes Seriously Sick During NBA Game, Sparking Major Concerns

Fans of comedian Tracy Morgan have grown concerned after he became seriously sick during an NBA basketball game on Monday, Mar. 17.

While sitting courtside of the New York Knicks versus Miami Heat game, Morgan was reportedly seen throwing up. He was then taken out of Madison Square Garden by wheelchair while he held a towel over his face.

In a separate video, stadium workers stated they didn’t have a mop to clean up the mess, causing about a 10-minute delay for the game’s third quarter.

The courtside incident occurred one year after Tracy Morgan marked the 10th anniversary of him surviving a near-fatal car accident.

According to People, the comedian’s limousine was hit behind by a Walmart truck. The accident happened on the New Jersey Turnpike in June 2014. Law enforcement at the time revealed that the truck driver hadn’t slept in over 24 hours. He had been speeding and was unable to control his vehicle.

Morgan’s collaborator and mentor, James McNair, was killed. The comedian ended up with a broke leg and was in a two-week coma. He was in a wheelchair for five months and had to relearn how to speak and walk.

Tracy Morgan Breaks Silence Following Medical Incident at Knicks Game

Following the medical incident at the Knicks game, Tracy Morgan took to Instagram to speak out.

“Thank you for all your concern!” He wrote in his latest post, which featured a photo of him in a hospital bed. “I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning. Appreciate my MSG family for taking such a good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you.”

He then wrote, “More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs.”