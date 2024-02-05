Tracy Chapman, Luke Combs Spark Fan Frenzy With ‘Fast Car’ Duet at 2024 Grammys

As one of the highly anticipated performances of the 2024 Grammy’s, Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs did not disappoint during their duet of Fast Car.

As previously reported, the performance was announced earlier this week. Variety reported that Chapman hadn’t performed the hit track for years. Although Combs was also announced as a performer for the event, Chapman initially decided to not perform despite the “popular demand” from the music community.

While on stage, Chapman brought up her guitar and performed alongside the country superstar. The audience was so into it that the cameras panned to Taylor Swift singing along.

Fans of both Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs took to X to share their excitement about the performance. “I’m actually tearing up right now for Tracy Chapman,” one fan wrote. “Oh my god, this is so deserved.”

Another X user admitted to crying during the performance. “Tracy Chapman I am bawling my eyes outttttt,” they wrote. Thank you Luke for making this magical moment happen. Tracy you icon.”

The Recording Academy also posted, “Isn’t this an incredible surprise? What an honor to have [Tracy Chapman’s] first public performance in years be at the 66th annual [Grammys] stage in a duet of Fast Car with [Luke Combs].”

Luke Combs was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance at the 2024 Grammys for his cover of Fast Cars.

Tracy Chapman Previously Spoke About Luke Combs’ Rendition of ‘Fast Cars’

In an exclusive statement to Billboard, Tracy Chapman shared her thoughts about Luke Combs releasing his rendition of Fast Cars.

“I never expected to find myself on the country charts,” Chapman admitted. “But I’m honored to be there. I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced Fast Car.”

Luke Combs’ version of Tracy Chapman’s 1988 single was released last summer and quickly made its way to the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s County Airplay chart.

Combs spoke about listening to Fast Car and Chapman’s entire self-titled debut album when he was 5 years old while riding in his dad’s Ford F-150. “He played me all kinds of music, and one of the first songs that I remember hearing,” Combs recalled. “I love this whole album, and there was this one song that really stuck out to me, though, and it was called Fast Car.”

Luke Combs then said that Tracy Chapman’s hit tune has meant a lot to him ever since he was a child. “I always think about my dad when it comes on,” he added. “And us spending time together.”