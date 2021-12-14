Tracee Ellis Ross Gives Jessica Rabbit Vibes In Red Hot Dress, But We Can’t Stop Staring At Her Shoes

Tracee Ellis Ross dazzled in a bright red, sequined dress that immediately reminded us of the famed animated sex symbol Jessica Rabbit. The Black-Ish star wore the sparkling and form-fitting dress in an all green room, making it one of the holly-est, jolly-est photos we’ve seen all season. Despite our definite admiration for Ross’ gorgeous gown, we can’t help but wonder at the actress’ choice of shoes to go with it.

Tracee Ellis Ross Stuns In Red Dress

Daughter of the legendary Diana Ross, actress Tracee Ellis Ross, looked absolutely stunning in a floor-length red, sequined dress. The long-sleeved gown had a high, almost turtleneck, neckline which very nearly made the dress seem demure, but its form-hugging design kept things interesting. As did the huge cut-out on the rear which revealed a large Ross’ back.

The Real Life Jessica Rabbit

All those red sequins definitely made us think back to the 1988 live-action/animated comedy mystery Who Framed Roger Rabbit. More specifically, it reminded us of Jessica Rabbit, Roger Rabbit’s wife. She also wore a dazzling, sequined red dress that hugged every inch of her famous figure. Ross could certainly give her cartoon counterpart a run for her money!

While we loved basically everything Ross had going on in her three-photo Instagram post, we have to admit that we looked at what Ross was wearing on her feet with just a hint of judgment. While pretty much everything about these photos, including Ross’ diva-like poses and sleek updo, screams glamour. Ross’ shoe choice is the one thing that doesn’t quite fit the glamorous vibes she was putting out.

…What’s Up With Those Clogs?

Ross appeared to be wearing a pair of pale green clogs that, with a glance, look like Crocs. While the rest of Ross’ ensemble reads: red carpet, her shoes are saying: casual gardener.

Then again, we’re also the type to choose comfort over avant-garde fashion, so we can’t say we wouldn’t do the same thing. Sometimes in order to look good, you have to feel good. Tracee Ellis Ross definitely looks beautiful, so she might just be on to something.

