tourists-run-away-after-geyser-explodes-at-yellowstone-national-park-in-wild-video

The summertime is getting ready to conclude. And for many people, that means that this is a heavy travel season. And although vacations are supposed to be a time for tourists to make memories and enjoy new experiences, things do not always go according to plan.

A group of tourists at the famed Yellowstone National Park found that out the hard way. The group was visiting the tourist attraction when a geyser suddenly exploded. In the viral video, you can see the gathered tourists scatter like roaches once the explosion occurs.

Tourists Scatter After Yellowstone Geyser Explodes

It was indeed a scary moment. And thankfully there are no injuries or fatalities to report according to the park’s website.

On Tuesday, July 23, at about 10:19 a.m., a localized hydrothermal explosion occurred near Sapphire Pool in Biscuit Basin, located just north of Old Faithful,” the website reads.

“No injuries were reported and the extent of damage is unknown at this time. Park staff and staff from USGS will monitor conditions and reopen the area once deemed safe.”

Pierce Brosnan Expresses Regret Over Park Violation

Speaking of Yellowstone National Park, famed actor Pierce Brosnan found himself in hot water after recently visiting the tourist attraction.

Brosnan walked off the designated path in one of Yellowstone National Park’s thermal areas. He also committed an additional violation when he violated a closure in Mammoth Hot Springs at the National Park. However, the second violation was dismissed. Brosnan said although he made an “impulsive mistake,” he has deep regret for his actions.

“As an environmentalist, I have the utmost respect for and love of our natural world. However, I made an impulsive mistake. One that I do not take lightly – when entering a thermal area covered in snow in Yellowstone National Park to take a photograph,” he said in an Instagram post.

“I deeply regret my transgression and offer my heartfelt apologies to all for trespassing in this sensitive area. Yellowstone and all our National Parks are to be cared for and preserved for all to enjoy.”