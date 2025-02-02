tourist-couple-tragically-found-dead-in-vietnam

A British woman and her South African fiancé were tragically discovered dead at a villa in Vietnam during the holiday season. The cause of their deaths has now been revealed.

On December 26, 2024, staff at the Hoi An Silverbell Villa in Hội An discovered the bodies of Greta Marie Otteson, 33, and Arno Quinton Els, 36, in separate rooms, according to a report by The Guardian.

The couple had reportedly leased a nine-bedroom guesthouse, where they had been welcoming guests.

The U.K. newspaper The Times reported on January 25th that Vietnamese police confirmed Els and Otteson died from methanol poisoning. The poisoning was likely caused by contaminated alcohol in a batch of homemade limoncello bought from a local restaurant on Christmas Eve. According to The Guardian, multiple empty alcohol bottles were discovered at the scene.

The couple had moved to Vietnam in February 2024 and got engaged just three weeks before their tragic deaths

Parents Seek Justice for Foreign Couple Found Dead in Vietnam

“The Vietnamese police have now confirmed that the cause of death was methanol poisoning, as verified by the autopsy results,” Otteson’s parents, Susan and Paul said in a statement to The Times.

“Both Greta and Arno were experienced worldwide travelers. They found their perfect home. [Greta and Arno] were incredibly happy with their life in Vietnam, planning for the future,” Otteson’s parents continued.

“They were a loving couple with their life ahead of them. The tributes we have had from around the world are unbelievable. Our aim is to bring the people who supplied the alcohol and killed Greta and Arno to justice.”

Per The Guardian, Otteson and Els had been registered for long-term temporary residency at the tourist villa since July 2024.

Susan and Paul, originally from Wales and now residing in Bahrain, reportedly traveled to Vietnam earlier in January for the couple’s cremation. According to The Times, they have since returned home with the ashes.

Greta Otteson’s Facebook profile reveals that she founded and managed Not Sorry Socials, which specializes in social media. Meanwhile, Arno Els’ Facebook page highlighted his career as a stand-up comedian.

In a December video on the Red Eye Studios YouTube channel, the couple discussed their engagement.

“We’re just two people from opposite ends of the world, living in Asia, doing it together, which is quite precious,” Els said in the footage.