missing-teen-found-safe-after-leaving-cruise-ship-in-germany

A missing American teen has reunited with his family after disembarking from a cruise ship in Germany last week.

According to NBC News, 14-year-old Aydin Brown was found safe in Brandenburg, after being missing since Thursday, July 4. The teen had somehow traveled 100 miles away from the seaport where the cruise ship was docked.

The previously missing teen had been traveling with his grandmother on one of the Princess Cruises ships at the time. However, he left the ship after its scheduled stop at Rostock-Warnemünde on Thursday morning. Fox News also reported that the missing teen and his grandmother argued before he went missing.

Rostock city police said in a statement that the teenager was found about 10 p.m. Saturday, June 6. Brown is described as 5’8″ tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 220 pounds.

“Intensive investigations and the analysis of technical data led the Rostock criminal police to track down the youth, who had been staying near Potsdam,” the Rostock department stated.

Potsdam is said to be a city adjacent to Brandenburg.

Authorities stated the missing teen had made arrangements to meet a 19-year-old in the area on Saturday night. “There is no evidence of a criminal offense,” the Rostock authorities pointed out. The police were looking for the second person, described as being between the ages of 20 and 25.

It was further reported that hours before the missing teen was found, state and local police had distributed three new photos of Brown during their search. Among the photos showed a man appearing to speak to Brown.

Rostock municipal police said they wanted to identify the man during their search.

Princess Cruises Released a Statement Following Missing Teens Reunion With Family

Princess Cruises announced in a statement that missing teen Aydin Brown was reunited with his family on Saturday.

“We are delighted that Aydin Brown has been found safe and sound,” the cruise line said in a statement Saturday. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to German authorities for their swift response and exceptional efforts in locating Aydin after he disembarked in Warnemunde last Thursday morning.”

The cruise line had released a statement after the teen was reported missing. “Upon discovering the situation, we immediately contacted the local police, who have been leading the search ever since,” the cruise line said in the statement. “We understand the distress this situation has caused and will continue to provide ongoing on-site support to the family during this challenging time.”

Brown’s grandmother had left the ship on Thursday amid the search for the teen. The ship’s 12-day Baltic Sea journey involved stops in Copenhagen, Denmark, Stockholm, Sweden and Kristiansand, Norway. The cruise departed from Southampton, England on June 30. It was scheduled to return to Southhampton on July 12.