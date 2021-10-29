Tori Spelling’s Net Worth: Addressing The Rumor The Hollywood Darling Is Broke

Tori Spelling has been a Hollywood mainstay for more than 30 years. The daughter of one of the most successful TV producers of all time, she grew up in the spotlight and has faced constant scrutiny by the paparazzi and the press. When the tabloids aren’t digging up dirt about the state of her marriage to actor Dean McDermott, they’re speculating about her finances—or lack thereof. So what’s the truth? Is the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star really broke? Here, we take deep dive into Tori Spelling’s net worth to find out if the rumors are true.

Tori Spelling’s Has A Long And Varied Career

Her Acting Career

Tori Spelling is a true television veteran. Born on May 16, 1973, she started acting at the age of six and appeared in a slew of popular ‘80s TV shows, including The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, T.J. Hooker, and Saved By the Bell. Her breakout came in 1990 when she was cast as Donna Martin on the smash teen soap Beverly Hills, 90210. Spelling appeared on the show for its entire 10-year run and even returned to reprise her iconic role in the 2019 reboot, BH90210.

During the decade she starred on the original Beverly Hills 90201, Spelling also became a familiar face in the world of made-for-TV movies. She appeared in a number of small-screen hits, including Co-ed Call Girl, A Friend to Die For, and Mother, May I Sleep With Danger? (the latter of which became a Lifetime TV cult classic). “TV movies were great for me because with the timing of filming 90210, I couldn’t do another series,” Spelling explained in a 2018 interview with Thrillist. “Feature films took longer, and we had such little time off because we [90210] did summer episodes as well. But the time we did have off was perfect for TV movies, so I did them as often as I could.”

A few years after the original Beverly Hills 90210 went off the air, Spelling starred in the short-lived VH1 sitcom, So Notorious, which was loosely based on her life. While the show only lasted 10 episodes, it helped her find a new niche in reality TV. From 2007 until 2012, she appeared alongside her husband, actor Dean McDermott, on Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood (also known as Tori & Dean: Inn Love for its first two seasons).

The reality show followed the couple’s daily lives as they worked, raised kids, and faced the common trials and tribulations of married life. A huge hit for the Oxygen network, the show ran for six seasons and broke rating records. It also spawned a spin-off, Tori & Dean: sTORIbook Weddings, in 2011.

Other Ventures

Spelling has also carved out a career for herself as a businesswoman and entrepreneur. She inked a book deal thanks to the success of Tori & Dean and published her first memoir, sTORI Telling, in 2008. She went on to write three more books focused on her life—Mommywood in 2009, Uncharted TerriTORI in 2010, and Spelling It Like It Is in 2013. She also penned the children’s book Presenting Tallulah in 2010 and a party-planning guide called CelebraTORI in 2012.

In 2007, Spelling launched The Tori Spelling Collection on HSN, a 12-piece collection featuring necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and cuffs. She also teamed up with Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores in 2012 to launch Styled by Tori Spelling, a line of DIY fashion jewelry. “I love designing jewelry, and I love crafting,” Spelling said of the creative project. “With this line, I’ve combined both my passions. I give the styles and tools, and women can use their creativity to design their own jewelry.”

Tori Spelling Has A Tragic History With Her Wealth

She Grew Up Very Rich

Tori Spelling is the daughter of Aaron Spelling, who was one of the most successful and prolific TV producers of all time. During his decades-long career—which made him a multi-millionaire—he was responsible for some of the small screen’s most iconic shows, including Charlie’s Angels, The Love Boat, Dynasty, Beverly Hills 90201, Melrose Place, 7th Heaven, and Charmed.

Because of her father’s enormous success, Spelling grew up in the lap of luxury. She says never learned how to manage her own finances, which eventually lead to poor savings practices and bad spending habits. “I am not great with money,” the House of Yes actress admitted in a 2019 interview. “And I know people read a lot of stuff about my financial things going on. I had a business manager since I was 18 years old, so I never handled any of my money. Everything went to them, so, unfortunately, I never quite learned about money.”

Spelling also admits that because she grew up in a very wealthy environment, she has trouble taming her expensive tastes. “I grew up rich beyond anyone’s wildest dreams. I never knew anything else,” she wrote in Spelling It Like It Is (as reported by Eonline.com). “Even when I try to embrace a simpler lifestyle, I can’t seem to let go of my expensive tastes. Even when my tastes aren’t fancy, they’re still costly. I moved houses to simplify my life, but lost almost a million dollars along the way.”

She Has Been Involved In Various Lawsuits

In addition to her money management issues, Spelling has been involved in a number of pricey lawsuits. In 2014, three producers filed a $60 million lawsuit over her 2011 Oxygen show, Tori & Dean: sTORIbook Weddings, claiming they had come up with the idea.

Then in 2016, Spelling was sued twice by American Express for failing to pay thousands of dollars in credit card debt. Also in 2016, Spelling and McDermott were sued by the City National Bank for allegedly failing to make payments on a four-year-old loan.

Finally, in 2017, the actress settled a personal injury lawsuit she filed against the restaurant chain Benihana in 2015. While it appears Spelling may have actually received a payout for this one, the suit dragged on for two years and must have cost her a pretty penny in legal fees.

Her Financial Status Has Long Been Speculated

Spelling’s money woes have made her a constant tabloid target, bolstered in large part by comments actress herself made in her 2013 book, Spelling It Like It Is. But the BH90201 star says those stories have been greatly exaggerated—and that she didn’t mean to give the impression that she was completely broke.

“I thought I was being relatable, talking about how celebrities go through financial struggles, too, we make mistakes, too,” she explained in a 2016 interview with People. “We’re not perfect, we have made a lot of choices financially with real estate that didn’t work out…and that just escalated into this story about financial struggles, bankruptcy. To this day that haunts me!”

Tori Spelling’s Net Worth

So what’s the truth about Spelling’s financial status? According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, the Tori & Dean star is estimated to be worth about $1.5 million. While we don’t know much about her assets, we do know she and McDermott listed a house in Malibu back in 2012 for $2.675 million. And in 2020, the couple moved into a $3.7 million home in Hidden Hills, California with their five children.

We also know that when her famous father passed away back in 2006, Spelling reportedly received a measly $800,000 inheritance from an estate that was valued at around $500 million. Spelling’s mother, Candy, inherited most of the money, and the mother and daughter weren’t speaking at the time. But today, the pair are back on good terms, which means Spelling just might stand to inherit some more of her late dad’s fortune in the future.