Tori Spelling And Jennie Garth Give ’80s Fitness Video Vibes In Birthday Post

Starring on a hit TV show can form lifelong bonds, and Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth’s friendship is proof of that. Spelling recently took to Instagram to celebrate her Beverly Hills, 90210 costar’s birthday.

Spelling’s Birthday Post For Her Costar

“She can kick.. she can stretch… she’s 50!” Spelling captioned a photo of the pair decked out in 80s exercise-wear. “Sally O’Malley… oops I mean Jennifer Eve Garth @jenniegarth you truly embody a human where a number is simply a number.”

“You are more beautiful today than you were 30 years ago,” the actress continued. “You are an amazing inspiring woman. Such a great mom. You are my Mom mentor for sure. I love you so much. You are truly my sister in this lifetime. Xo”

“Aw. this means a lot to me momma. Miss you!” Garth commented on the post. In addition to starring in Beverly Hills, 90210 together when they were younger, the friends recently reunited for a 2019 spin-off of the hit show, titled BH90210.

The Friends’ New Projects

The pair also teamed up for a podcast, 9021OMG, in 2020. Speaking about the new project to People, Spelling said, “Sometimes friends can come and go, but we’ve been friends for thirty years. We’ve gone through decades of change as women, we’re moms now and it’s really the one relationship that has stayed all this time!”

The podcast sees Spelling and Garth rewatch the show that made them famous, giving commentary and behind-the-scenes secrets about the series. The duo are joined by TV and radio personality Sisanie Villaclara.

When talking about the show, Garth admitted she hadn’t “seen a single episode all the way through,” but added, “I’ll have it on in the background on the TV when I’m cooking. I see all those youngsters on the TV. I remember those really important connections and friendships that we all had and all the fun we all had.”

“There were terrible times and really great times,” she continued. “But it was a really incredible 10 years. And I’m excited to look back and appreciate it all over again.” Spelling’s birthday post for Garth shows just how far the friends have come from their early days, and how deep their friendship still is today.

