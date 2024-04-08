tori-spelling-details-final-fight-with-dean-mcdermott-that-led-to-divorce

Refusing to hold back, Tori Spelling reveals details about the final fight with Dean McDermott that led to her filing for divorce.

During the latest episode of the misSPELLING podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum recalled the June 2023 argument starting while she and her estranged husband were on their way home from a shoot she did with Jennie Garth.

Although she doesn’t share what was said, Tori Spelling stated Dean McDermott said something that crossed the line for her. When they got home, things took a physical turn.

“I took my most prized possession in that moment – my baked potato was loaded to perfection – and I smashed it on the ground,” Spelling said. “I’ve never seen a baked potato fly like that. Let me just say it was a wall-to-wall potato. It was on the floor, it was on the oven, it was everywhere.”

Right after the throw, Spelling said she immediately had regrets over her actions. “I was like, ‘Oh s—t, that was too far,” she said.

“Look what I just did, I’ve dirtied the kitchen. So, I then went and locked myself in our bedroom – our bedroom: me and the kids – cause Dean and I didn’t sleep together for three years. Different bedrooms.”

Tori Spelling Said Dean McDermott Has Threatened Divorce a ‘Million Times’

Tori Spelling then recalled Dean McDermott being so “fired up,” that he asked for a divorce. He also posted on Instagram that he and Tori were splitting up. He ended up deleting the post not long after.

“I mean, he’s threatened that a million times,” Tori said about Dean’s divorce request. “I don’t think I’ve ever threatened that ever, and there were times where I desperately wanted it, but I would never throw that in someone’s face if I didn’t actually mean it.”

Spelling further pointed out that she thought it was just another fight. She also said that she didn’t see Dean’s Instagram post. Their daughter, Stella, was the first to see the post and she asked him to remove it.

Following the fight, Tori Spelling said she had a “rough night” with the kids. “It was out there everywhere,” Tori shared about the divorce announcement. She also mentioned McDermott – who is now sober, being at the height of his struggles with addiction at the same time. “And what made it worse is I didn’t comment.”

Although the couple ended up separating after Dean McDermott made the social media declaration, Tori Spelling didn’t file for divorce until late last month. She ended up having to call and leave McDermott a voicemail telling him she filed the paperwork.