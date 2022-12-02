Tori Spelling Shared Her Holiday Card And Yes, Her Husband Dean McDermott Is In It

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have been making headlines with their relationship since they first began dating in 2005. After tying the knot in 2006, they shared their love with the world in 2007 in the reality show Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood.

However, they’ve also battled rumors of turmoil for years. Here’s why their recent holiday card was so special—and unexpected.

Tori Spelling Celebrates The Holidays With Dean McDermott

There’s nothing like being with family during the holiday season. This year, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are putting on a united front.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Spelling shared a special snap of her family’s personalized holiday card. The special card featured a photo of Spelling, McDermott, their five children, and McDermott’s son Jack, from his marriage to Mary Jo Eustace.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING: My Face Felt And Looked Lifted Thanks To This Advanced Multi-Technology Skincare Tool

The family coordinated their clothing by accenting their outfits with black sequins. The card itself read “Happy Holidays Love, Dean, Tori, Jack, Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, & Beau McDermott.”

In the caption, Spelling wrote, “It’s my favorite time of year!” She gave a shoutout to SimplytoImpress.com for helping her create her cards before emphasizing the importance of this year’s card. “This year is extra special. We’re ALL together!” the Beverly Hills, 90210 star wrote.

Spelling And McDermott Battle Divorce Rumors

The couple’s holiday card came as a special surprise since Spelling and McDermott have been dealing with divorce rumors for the better part of the last year.

Spelling sent tongues wagging in March of 2021 by revealing she and McDermott were sleeping in separate bedrooms while appearing on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live (per Page Six). Then the couple made multiple separate public appearances without their wedding rings.

Then, last holiday season, McDermott wasn’t in the family’s cards. Spelling insisted it was because he was in Canada filming a movie, but it didn’t help slow down the rumor mill. However, over the past few months, both McDermott and Spelling have been making it clear that all is well at home.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING: This Wearable Device Doesn’t Track Your Health, It Actively Helps Improve It By Reducing Stress Signals In The Body

Back in September, People reported that Spelling and McDermott were spotted on a romantic outing together. Then, earlier in November, McDermott insisted he and Spelling’s marriage is strong once again.

“Everything is amazing. Everything’s great. We’re having a lot of fun. We’re loving the cold weather and then getting ready for the craziness of Thanksgiving and Christmas…I’m excited,” the actor told The Sun. “We live in a cul-de-sac and this year we’re gonna do a big potluck with all our neighbors. So really looking forward to that.”

More From Suggest