‘@Home With Tori’ Trailer Is Missing Dean McDermott, Prompting People To Speculate On Their Relationship Status

Fans of actress Tori Spelling have long been speculating on whether or not she and her husband of over 15 years, Dean McDermott, are teetering toward divorce. The pair has kept audiences guessing with a slew of hints at one outcome or the other, and a recent trailer for Spelling’s new reality show, @Home With Tori could provide some more insight as to their current relationship status.

Will They Or Won’t They (Get Divorced)

Spelling and McDermott’s marriage has been an easy target for outlets and fans of the celebrity rumor mill ever since 2013 when McDermott admitted to being unfaithful. For almost a decade since then, speculation has been rampant about the state of the pair’s marriage, with some even suggesting financial trouble as the reason the couple has yet to divorce.

In October of 2021, it seemed clear that divorce was imminent when Page Six shared photos of Spelling standing outside a divorce lawyer’s office, appearing to yell into her phone. In the photographs, the words “assets–support–custody” can be seen written on a notepad in Spelling’s hand. Following this incident, it was widely and logically assumed the marriage would soon end.

However, McDermott would surprise the masses when, in March of 2022, he included Spelling in a touching Instagram post on International Women’s Day that also featured his daughters. Many who had written the divorce off as a given began to question their positions and once again wonder about the true status of McDermott and Spelling’s storied marriage.

@Home With Tori Trailer Missing Dean?

On April 4, 2022, streaming service VIZIO released a trailer on their YouTube Channel for Spelling’s brand new reality show, @Home With Tori, which will be available to stream in May of this year. While the trailer was full of fun with Spelling and friends, there was one aspect of the trailer that we couldn’t help but notice: McDermott is absent.

Spelling is also without her wedding ring in the footage, which could be a telling sign as to whether or not her marriage is in good shape, though it’s never good to guess based on this. While McDermott’s absence from the trailer could be a giveaway that the pair could be breaking up, these rumors have been around for years and they are still together. We will have to tune in to the show to see if this is addressed.

