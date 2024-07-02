‘Top Chef’ Star Justin Sutherland Arrested After Threatening to Shoot Girlfriend

Top Chef star Justin Sutherland is now facing criminal charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot his girlfriend and also got physically violent with her.

According to PEOPLE, Sutherland was arrested on Friday, June 28, in St. Paul, MN. after he threatened his girlfriend by pointing a gun at her. He also hit her in the chest with the weapon. “Don’t come back here or I am going to shoot you,” he allegedly stated.

The woman also told police that Justin Sutherland had put his hands around her neck and squeezed for approximately five to six seconds before hitting her with the gun. While he was allegedly strangling her, the Top Chef was declaring, “I could kill you.”

The police report on the situation revealed the woman did not disclose who Sutherland was at the time. This is due to her not wanting to get anyone in trouble. She also said that they had a disagreement over “something stupid.”

While speaking to the police, Sutherland explained that he and the woman had a verbal disagreement and everything was fine.

On Monday, July 1, Justin Sutherland was charged with one count of felony threats of violence – reckless disregard risk. His attorney, John Daly, told PEOPLE that the complaint against him is “riddled with falsehoods.”

“Mr. Sutherland vehemently denies all the allegations in the complaint,” Daly told PEOPLE. “He never threatened to shoot anyone. He did not physically assault his girlfriend.”

Daly also said, “He looks forward to the truth coming out as the court process unfolds.”

In regards to the woman involved in the situation, Daly added, “The relationship has come to an end.”

Justin Sutherland Continues to Make a Name For Himself Following ‘Top Chef’

Sutherland is the chef behind various restaurants in the Minneapolis–Saint Paul area, including Handsome Hog, Big E, and Gray Duck Tavern. Along with Top Chef, Justin Sutherland appeared on Iron Chef America. He now co-hosts the show Fast Foodies and won an Emmy for his show Taste The Culture.

According to his bio on Bravo, Sutherland spent his childhood in the kitchen learning from his mother and grandmother. His favorite TV show growing up was You Can Cook. He followed his dreams and attended the Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Atlanta. After graduation, he returned to St. Paul to continue focusing on his skills in the kitchen at big-name Minneapolis restaurants Meritage and Brasserie Zentral.

He recently announced plans to open new restaurants within the Twin Cities later this year.