Tony Romo Gushes Over Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Romance: ‘I Love Their Hearts’

Proving himself a member of Team “Traylor,” Tony Romo can’t help but gush about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship.

While speaking to the Sporting Tribune, Romo had nothing but praise for Swift and Kelce. “I know this, the passion of this sport and seeing him go out and do what he loves and be great at it is a joyful thing,” the NFL legend explained.

“The same way that he’s going to watch her and I think that in a perfect world, they wouldn’t have all of the media attention around it but the truth is, they’re just too dominant at what they do, they’re both special people.”

Some have compared Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift to Tony Romo dating dating Carrie Underwood and later Jessica Simpson so I asked Romo if he could describe what it’s like being in a high-profile relationship like that. pic.twitter.com/D3a9somPOT — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 6, 2024

Tony Romo then said that he loves Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s “hearts.”

“I think they’re both incredible human beings who are super genuine,” he continued. “[They] treat people the same no matter what walk of life you’re in, and you root for people like that… I think they’re two really unique, special people.”

Tony Romo previously spoke about his ongoing joke about calling Taylor Swift Kelce’s wife. “It’s a joke,” he told CBS Sports. “Someone did that to me back in the day. … People come up to me all the time [asking], ‘What do you know?’ People love it and go crazy for it.”

Romo further stated it’s great that Swift is attending NFL games. “I think it just adds value, and I think our team does it the right way. … It just comes out organically.”

Tony Romo is ‘Rooting’ for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Get Married

While continuing to show his support for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Tony Romo stated that he hopes the couple will get married.

“I root for them to get married,” Romo said during the CBS Sports press day, per Entertainment Tonight. “‘Cause they’re not married, I was joking.”

Tony Romo also spoke about Swift and Kelce’s impact on society these days. “It shows you Taylor’s impact just on human beings and society,” he said. “Just that anything she says resonates. I just sit there and, you know, think about her gift and her ability to create and make something that so many people love.”

He then said it’s really unique to find or be around anyone on Earth who has the ability to have a talent on Swift’s level. “And so Travis has the same thing as a tight end, and you know, I root for them. I like them both and I think they’re both amazing people.”