Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Offered Free Service at Vegas Wedding Chapel

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face off in the Super Bowl this Sunday. But much of the coverage will be focused on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. After the new “it” couple went public everything has been focused on their relationship.

Swift will also be in Las Vegas for the big game this weekend. So one Nevada wedding chapel is trying to cash in. They have offered the two stars a free wedding service.

“Taylor and Travis – you two have enough on your plate so let us take care of you! Taylor just bring your lucky and Fabulous Grammy gown and we can handle the rest!” Little White Wedding Chapel said in a statement.

“We have our florist on standby for the bouquet of your dreams, our ministers and Elvis are ready too. Whatever you want, our chapel is ready to take care of you!!”

Jeweler Makes Generous Offer To Chiefs Star

Everyone is trying to cash in on the potential of a Travis and Taylor wedding. One Philadelphia jeweler has also thrown his hat in the ring. Steven Singer is offering Kelce a $1 million ring for the potential proposal.

“I recognize that the most renowned couple globally has an abundance of options when it comes to choosing engagement rings, should they decide to tie the knot. If they do, I would be honored to help design a truly extraordinary ring exclusively for them”, he said.

“My daughter is an avid fan of Taylor Swift. And we admire not only her but also the values she champions. Perhaps, by presenting them with the ring of their dreams, it might make securing concert tickets for her next tour a tad easier.”

No Travis Kelce Proposal Expected in Near Future

Swift and Kelce became an item very early in the NFL season. With Kelce being one of the best players in the NFL and Swift arguably one of the top artists in the music industry the coverage has been non-stop. Things appear to be going well between the couple. They have been no stranger to showing PDA since going public.

One source told TMZ, that despite a romantic first few months as an item, no wedding bells are expected.

“Sources close to the couple tell TMZ … there’s no engagement in the works between Taylor and Travis right now. Despite some reports suggesting they’re racing to the altar,” TMZ wrote. “To the contrary, we’re being told TK ain’t getting on bended knee anytime soon.”