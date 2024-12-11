Ohio State Soccer Player Shot by Stray Bullet After Team’s Tournament Win

An Ohio State University Men’s Soccer team player is currently recovering after he was hit by a stray bullet while off-campus over the weekend.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that the soccer player, identified as junior Nathan Demian of Vancouver, British Columbia, was walking in an off-campus area around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, when two vehicles went by, chasing and both of the vehicles’ occupants shooting at each other.

One of the stray bullets the car shooting ended up striking Demian. He was later discovered in the 200 block of Chittenden Avenue and rushed to OSU Wexner Medical Center in serious condition.

He is expected to survive.

Hours after the shooting, the Ohio State University Men’s Soccer team released a statement on social media about what had happened.

“He was an innocent bystander, is not a suspect in any way, and was not involved in any altercation,” the university stated about Demian. “The soccer program is thankful for the incredible university support and medical care available to Nathan and his family during this difficult time.”

The university’s soccer team also stated that its representatives are supporting Demian’s family. “Nathan’s family is with him, and the team is extremely close,” the statement continued. “The family has asked that everyone keep Nathan in their prayers. The department will do all it can to support Nathan, his family, and the men’s soccer program in every way possible.”

The Ohio State University soccer team will play in the NCAA Tournament semifinals on Friday, Dec. 13, against Marshall University in Cary, North Carolina.

The team beat Wake Forest 3-0 in the NCAA men’s soccer tournament quarterfinals hours before the shooting.

The Ohio State University Head Soccer Coach Speaks Out About Nathan Demian’s Shooting Incident

Meanwhile, the head coach of The Ohio State University Men’s Soccer, Brian Maisonneuve, spoke his silence about Nathan Demian’s gunshot injury during a previously scheduled Zoom conference with reporters on Monday, Dec. 9.

“We’re going to miss him on the field. But he’s such a huge personality,” Maisonneuve stated about Demian. “He really gets everybody going in practice and in games. He has got a great voice. He’s a character in the best way possible. And, like I said, his play speaks for itself. He’s a competitor, and it’s going to be tough not to have him out there.”

Demian has reportedly played in 13 games with 12 starts and one assist during the 2024 season. He was named Academic All-Big Ten in 2022 and 2023.

Maisonneuve continued to speak out about the situation by declaring, “Like I said, it’s a really tough situation. We’ll really lean heavily on each other. It will obviously impact preparation.”

He then added, “There will be a lot on everyone’s mind. The guys will get through it. It’s a great group, and we’ll find a way.”