Tony Romo Faces Online Trolling Over His Live Reaction To Dolly Parton’s Halftime Performance

Dolly Parton blew everyone away with her performance last night, but it was his live reaction that is getting attention on social media…

After the legendary Dolly Parton, 77, performed on the stage in a Cowboys cheerleading outfit, Tony Romo and his CBS buddy, Jim Nantz, had a chat about it—well, mostly Romo.

“Did you see that? She was wearing the Cowboys cheerleading outfit,” Romo kicked off. Then he turns to Nantz and asks, “You saw that coming, didn’t you?”

Before Nantz could jump in, Romo kept it going, “You said, ‘I think she’s going to go with a liiiittle cheerleading outfit tonight,’ and I was like, ‘Wow, pretty good.'”

Nantz tried to switch gears, asking about the second half, but Romo was stuck on Dolly: “I mean, she looks amazing, right? She’s wonderful. Who doesn’t like Dolly Parton?”

Nantz wrapped it up, adding his two cents, “She’s absolutely an American treasure, that’s for sure.”

Dolly Parton got Tony Romo HORNED UPpic.twitter.com/yBty8OonCR — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 23, 2023

This clip went viral across the internet, and users wasted no time in trolling him.

One commented, “Romo ready to risk it all.”

Another wrote: “Tony Romo’s wife gonna whoop his ass when he gets home.”

There was one comment who also noticed: “Jim tryna change the subject”

Romo Isn’t The Only One Loving Parton’s Look

I think most of us can agree with him how Dolly Parton looked incredible last night, especially considering her age. She just keeps smashing those age barriers, and we’re all here cheering her on for it!

One fan wrote: “@tonyromo wasn’t kidding. Dolly did perform with @dallascowboys cheerleading outfit and her chest looked better than most of the young cheerleaders.”