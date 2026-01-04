Tommy Lee Jones and Family Break Silence on His Daughter Victoria’s Death

Tommy Lee Jones is mourning the death of his daughter, Victoria Jones. The actor and his family released a statement following the 34-year-old’s passing.

“We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers,” his family’s Jan. 2 statement read to E! News. “Please respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Victoria, an actress who debuted alongside her father in Men in Black II at age 11, was found dead in a San Francisco hotel room early on Jan. 1.

San Francisco Fire Department officials confirmed to E! News that they responded to a medical emergency at 2:52 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Paramedics arrived and pronounced the victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, dead at the scene.

“We are deeply saddened by an incident that occurred at the hotel on January 1, 2026. Our heartfelt condolences are with the family and loved ones during this very difficult time,” Michelle Heston, Fairmont San Francisco press director, told PEOPLE in a statement. “The hotel team is actively cooperating and supporting police authorities within the framework of the ongoing investigation.”

Victoria’s cause of death has not been disclosed.

Tommy Lee Jones Had High Praise for His Daughter

Victoria is one of two children Tommy shares with his ex-wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. They also have a 43-year-old son named Austin.

Actor Tommy Lee Jones and daughter Victoria Jones arrive at the premiere of ‘Just Getting Started’ at ArcLight Hollywood on December 7, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

After her role alongside her father in Men in Black II, Victoria appeared in his 2005 neo-Western The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada and the 2014 film The Homesman. She also had a brief role in One Tree Hill.

Tommy Lee was proud of her early career, including her language skills.

“She’s a good actress, has her SAG card, speaks impeccable Spanish,” the Lonesome Dove legend told The New Yorker in 2006. “When she was a baby, I told Leticia, her nurse, to speak to her in Spanish.”