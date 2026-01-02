Tommy Lee Jones’ Daughter Found Dead

A tragic news story has come out of San Francisco on New Year’s Day.

Victoria Jones, the daughter of legendary actor Tommy Lee Jones, has died, according to TMZ. She was 34.

Details are sparse as of press time, but the outlet claims Victoria was found unresponsive at Fairmont San Francisco, a hotel near Huntingdon Park in San Fransisco, on Thursday morning.

The San Francisco Fire Department responded to a medical call at 2:52 a.m. local time, but Victoria had already passed away by the time they arrived. Police officers were then called to the scene, and took over the investigation.

TMZ’s report includes no details about a possible cause or manner of death.

Victoria is one of Tommy’s two children with ex-wife Kimberlea Cloughley. Tommy and Cloughley also share a son, Austin, age 43.

The late Jones appeared at several public events alongside her Men in Black star father over the years, with the most recent being the premiere of his comedy Just Getting Started back in December 2017.

Victoria also briefly pursued an acting career. She appeared in two of Tommy’s films, Men in Black II and The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada. She also popped up in the Robin Wright movie Sorry, Haters and an episode of One Tree Hill.