Ice-T Reveals Current ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Status After His Role Was Reduced in Season 27

After a part-time role on season 27 of Law & Order: SVU, Ice-T has made it crystal clear… he’s not done serving justice just yet.

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The rapper-turned-veteran-detective recently dropped a bold declaration about season 28, and the streets aren’t ready.

The New Jack City legend recently sat down with Towanda Robinson on The TMZ Podcast, where they discussed his role as Detective Odafin “Fin” Tutuola… a character he’s portrayed since the show’s second season in 2000.

Ice-T revealed that he took on a part-time role last season because producers needed extra funds to bring back Kelli Giddish’s character, Amanda Rollins. He added that he had no issues with the decision.

“Last year, what happened was, you know, they brought Kelli Giddish back. So they told me, you know, basically, we’re going to bring Kelli Giddish back. We’re going to bring your scenes down a little bit,” the 68-year-old, real name Tracy Lauren Marrow, explained. “I asked them, I said, are you kicking me off the show? They said, no, we’re just going to move some things around budget-wise, blah, blah, blah.”

“Now, somebody like me, free time — people think, oh, they take you off the show, you lose money,” he added. “No, I make money because now I have time to do other things. When you have to put in five days a week on a show, it kind of restricts my hustle.”

What to Expect From Ice-T in Season 28 of ‘Law & Order: SVU’

Then, the veteran actor revealed just how much SVU fans should expect to see of him in the upcoming season…

“So this next season, I’m going to be in every episode,” Ice-T explained. “But it was one of those things where the boss comes to you, and you don’t go, well, I’ve been on here 27 seasons, you go and do this? You know, I got it. I got it. It’s all good.

Ice T and Mariska Hargitay on the set of ‘Law and Order: SVU,’ April 22, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

“So it wasn’t because of Kelli. It was just the way they moved. And I was more concerned getting to Season 28. I didn’t care about that; I was just like, let’s just keep going. I want to go to Season 30.”

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 28 premieres October 8 at 9/8c on NBC.