All About Tomi Lahren’s Fiancé, Former Major League Ballplayer J.P. Arencibia 

Tomi Lahren is famous for her political opinions, making headlines for sharing her thoughts on situations around the country and the world. However, what about her personal life? What do we know about Lahren’s fiancé, J.P. Arencibia?

Arencibia’s Baseball Career

Arencibia is a former professional baseball player, having served as a catcher for the Toronto Blue Jays, the Texas Rangers, and the Tampa Bay Rays. He played baseball throughout high school and college, where he played for the University of Tennessee’s Volunteers.

He played professionally in Toronto, Dallas, and Tampa from 2007 to 2017, when he announced his retirement. Arencibia is still very much in the world of sports, though. He now works as a studio pre and post game analyst for the Marlins’ broadcasts on Fox Sports Florida.

His Former High-Profile Relationship

So, what do we know about his romantic life? Arencibia started up a high-profile relationship when he began dating Kimberly Perry from the country group The Band Perry in 2013. They got engaged later that year and tied the knot in 2014. In March of 2018, the couple filed for divorce.

In 2021, Arencibia and Lahren were romantically linked, and the couple soon confirmed the relationship on Instagram. In September of that year, they announced their engagement. “Found my best friend and never letting him go,” Lahren captioned a photo from the proposal. “I love you more than anyone has ever loved anything. Here’s to forever.”

Lahren’s Previous Engagement

Lahren was previously engaged to another athlete, Brandon Fricke. Fricke played football for Central Michigan University and now works as an NFL contract advisor. The couple met via social media in 2017, when he sent Lahren a message after she got slammed by fellow political commentator Glenn Beck.

The former couple met nine months later, and soon started dating. They got engaged in June of 2019, but called it off a year later. “It just wasn’t in the cards,” Lahren told People at the time of the split. “We are still best friends.”

Lahren and her fiancé currently reside in Nashville and spend time together hanging out in the city and going on vacations. There’s no word yet on when Lahren and Arencibia will get hitched, but supporters of the political commentator are excited to see her wed her “best friend.”

