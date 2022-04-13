Tom Selleck’s Daughter Hannah Has Grown Up On The Red Carpet, See The Photos

Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck is a proud family man and it only takes one look at his daughter Hannah to see why Tom is such a happy papa. While some celebrity icons struggle publicly with their troublemaking offspring (looking at you, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Chet Hanks), Tom and his wife Jillie Mack probably have to stop themselves from constantly bragging about their small brood, particularly equestrian Hannah. Red carpet photos of the three of them make the love between them clear to see.

Tom Selleck’s Talented Daughter Hannah

Tom Selleck and Jillie Mack married in 1987 and have one child together, a daughter named Hannah Margaret Selleck. Tom also has a son from his previous marriage to Jacqueline Ray, Kevin Selleck. Hannah was born in 1988 and it’s obvious to see how much her parents love her. From a young age, Hannah was invited along to the red carpet functions her famous parents attended and the trio looked every inch a happy family.

A Young Horsewoman In The Making

BURBANK, CA – JANUARY 8: Actor Tom Selleck (C), wife Jillie (R) and daughter Hannah attend the premiere of the TNT television movie “Monte Walsh” on January 8, 2003 at the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

This photo, taken in early 2003 which makes Hannah about 14 years old, shows the professional horse jumper as an achingly sweet young lady. She looks somewhat awkward, as most young women do at that age, but look how tightly her dad grips her shoulder as if to say, “Buck up, kiddo. You’re doing just fine.” This was also the age when horses began to dominate young Hannah’s life, and her country-inspired outfit in this photo was the public’s first clue about how she would spend her adult years.

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 09: Actor Tom Selleck (C) with wife Jillie Mack (R) and daughter Hannah (L) arrive at the 31st Annual People’s Choice Awards held in the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on January 9, 2005 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Hannah began riding horses when she was only 4 years old, she told the Hollywood Reporter in a 2015 interview. Growing up on a California ranch certainly helped Hannah’s horsemanship and by the time she was 14, she had an important decision to make.

An Important Decision For Her Future

(s_bukley/Shutterstock.com)

“Around the time I was 12, I was getting more serious. Then around the age of 14, I was very good at ballet and riding. At that point I had to choose if I wanted to excel at either one,” she revealed. “My love was with the horses. That’s when I became very serious about it.” Her parents were supportive of her decision to make a living in the world of horses, though her dad Tom had one important caveat before he’d agree.

“Once I finished university [at Loyola Marymount] and decided I wanted to pursue my passion, my father said he would help support me but that I had to turn professional, letting go of my amateur status, and work for top professionals in the sport in order to learn my craft,” she recalled. She did exactly as he asked, and thanks to her father’s strict standards, Hannah can now proudly call herself a Grand Prix level showjumper. She also owns a horse breeding operation called Descanso Farm.

Definitely A Winning Choice

Hannah Selleck attends the Longines Masters Gala in Long Beach, California, on September 29, 2016. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Now that Hannah is all grown up and busy with her own successful career, she typically skips the red carpet walks with her dad. After all, she’s got her own red carpet events to attend! Likely thanks in large part to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we haven’t seen too much of Hannah walking the iconic carpet with one of her latest photographs coming in 2016. Thankfully she’s pretty active over on Instagram, which is where we like catching up with the gorgeous horsewoman.

