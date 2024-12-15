mom-fatally-run-over-by-shoplifters-just-weeks-before-christmas

A Florida mom is dead just weeks before Christmas. Ilson Miriam Kim died on Dec. 6 when she attempted to confront thieves at her Jacksonville beauty supply store, local outlets reported.

“Two individuals entered into the business, one of the individuals grabbed several items and ran out of the store with those items,” Sgt. Steve Rudlaff told WJXT.

Two people escaped via car, while another suspect left on foot, Rudlaff told the outlet.

When Kim came out of the store to confront the individuals, they ran over her with their car, the outlets reported. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Rudlaff urged other business owners not to confront thieves. Instead, he suggested they have “a good security surveillance system so that can work for you.”

“As you can see,” he told WJXT, “it can be very dangerous to confront them yourself.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist Kim’s family with the cost mortuary services in Florida, transportation of her remains from Florida to Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and funeral expenses/burial plot. She will be to rest alongside her parents in New Jersey.

“Her family is in shock and navigating their grief in the context of a violent crime,” the GoFundMe read. “… Ilson was a proud mother, wife, businesswoman, and store owner. She taught her daughters the power of hard work, persistence, empathy and love; she exemplified these qualities with the grace and love she showed to others in her community on a daily basis.”

According to her online obituary, Kim is survived by Chuil Kim, her husband of 38 years; her daughters Sylvia and Elizabeth; siblings Ilrang Yim, Kwangsae Sonu, Ilsuk Pang, and Ilchan Sonu; and her nieces and nephews.

