Tom Sandoval And Nick Viall Throw Punches At Each Other In ‘Special Forces’

Reality television enthusiasts were in for a treat when Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval and former Bachelor Nick Viall found themselves facing off in a fierce showdown during the most recent episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. The Fox show’s October 16 episode introduced the recruits to their first combat challenge, a test of character where they were required to engage in hand-to-hand combat. The episode delivered a brutal dose of excitement and raw competition.

The recruits ventured to a remote location, where they met Mark “Billy” Billingham, one of the show’s directing staff members. Billingham wasted no time in setting the tone for the challenge, emphasizing that hand-to-hand combat was a true test of character, where the participants would have to embrace the mindset of “kill or be killed.”

The stakes were high, and the recruits knew that this was an opportunity to prove their mettle in the grueling world of the Special Forces. The anticipation was building as Tom Sandoval and Nick Viall prepared to square off.

You mean to tell me I get to watch Nick Viall beat up on Tom Sandoval tonight? 🥊😲🥊 #SpecialForcesFox pic.twitter.com/pNeBQD1uPO — Becca ❤💛 (@beccadance8) October 17, 2023

Sandoval, 40, shared his pre-fight thoughts, reflecting on his high school wrestling days and how his refusal to give up often led him to victory. Viall, 43, acknowledged that while he had a “fighter” inside him, it had never manifested in a physical altercation. Nevertheless, he hoped his competitive nature would kick in when it counted.

Lack of Self-Control

As the fight commenced, both men appeared evenly matched, throwing punches and showcasing their determination to win. In the end, it was Sandoval who emerged victorious. However, his battle spirit got the best of him as he continued to fight even after being instructed to stop. Billingham intervened, instructing the Vanderpump Rules star to regain control of himself before allowing him back into the ring as a reprimand for his “lack of self-control.”

Sandoval’s next opponent was Jack Osbourne, who brought his own experience in hand-to-hand combat to the challenge. Osbourne, 37, noted that he was a seasoned fighter with a background in jiu-jitsu, where he played the long game, tiring out his opponents before making his move. The DS team was eager to see if Sandoval could prove his ability to control himself in this fight.

The showdown with Osbourne took center stage, and Sandoval, despite carrying “a lot of anger” over the past few months, faced the challenge head-on. Unfortunately, Osbourne emerged victorious, leaving Sandoval with a bloody nose.

The show emphasized that what the DS team was truly seeking was the “fight inside” the recruits, rather than raw anger. For Sandoval, it was a chance to reflect on his emotions and how they influenced his performance.

Self-Imposed Punishment

The Vanderpump Rules star made headlines earlier in the year for cheating on his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix with co-star Raquel Leviss. Their relationship was under the microscope, and they ultimately split after nine years together. Sandoval joined Special Forces as a form of self-imposed punishment for his infidelity, acknowledging the impact it had on his personal and professional life.

As the episode progressed, the DS instructors expressed concerns about Sandoval’s state of mind. They conducted tactical questioning to understand the reasoning behind his recent “bad” performances. Sandoval candidly admitted that he had an affair, and the fallout was magnified in the public eye, leading to a wave of backlash. However, the DS team had little sympathy for his tears, calling him “pathetic” for attempting to “play [the] victim.”

While the fallout from Sandoval’s relationship with Leviss continues, and his relationship with Madix remains strained, he seeks a fresh start and a chance to reclaim his integrity after failing to do so appearing on The Masked Singer. The episode serves as a reminder of the toll that reality television fame can take on personal lives and the need for individuals to confront their actions and emotions.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is now available to watch on Fox, providing viewers with a thrilling glimpse into the journey of these celebrities as they push their limits and strive for transformation. The show continues to captivate audiences with its intense challenges and emotional journeys.